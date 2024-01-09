Step into the world of some thrilling mysteries and gripping action adventures this weekend. The entertainment landscape in 2024 continues to captivate audiences with a plethora of captivating web series and films, offering intriguing narratives and engaging content. Re-energize yourself this weekend by watching these flicks which are sure to entertain you with their plots. So, grab your popcorn, and unwind this weekend by watching these movies releasing on OTT this week of January. Check out the trailers of these popular flicks and decide your pick for the weekend. Whether it is a solo movie night or a fun movie night with your gang, these movies are sure to be a good dose of entertainment.

Napoleon

A personal look at the French military leader’s origins and swift, ruthless climb to the emperor, viewed through the prism of Napoleon’s addictive, volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine. The English history drama is directed by Ridley Scott and stars Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby in lead roles.

Release date: 9 January 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Guthlee ladoo

Guthlee, the son of a poor sweeper, has a dream to go to school. But faces discrimination due to his caste. A headmaster is sympathetic to him but powerless against caste discrimination. When they develop an unspoken bond, Guthlee’s dream sees hope. This Hindi language action drama is directed by Ishrat R Khan and stars Sanjay Mishra and Dhanay Seth.

Release date: 7 January 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tiger 3

In a successful Tiger movie franchise, Salman Khan (Tiger) embarks on a mission to protect his family and clear his name. After a foe with a vendetta comes up with a sinister plan, he along with Zoya is back to save the country, and their family.

Release date: 7 January 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kotabommali PS

A police officer finds himself on the run after being framed by a politician for a crime. This Telugu crime action thriller is directed by Teja Marni and stars Srikanth and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles. The movie is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film Nayattu and was critically acclaimed by the viewers.

Release date: 11 January 2024

OTT Platform: Aha

Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One

The Mission Impossible franchise continues to triumph at the box office. Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. This action adventure thriller starring Tom Cruise is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Release date: 11 January 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Extra Ordinary man

A former movie extra tells his story of how he became a smuggler and vigilante hero. He then becomes the CEO of his lover Likitha’s company. Unexpectedly, he confronts a criminal named Nero in a film-like scenario and challenges him to defeat him. The rest of the story revolves around his actions and Nero’s reactions to his plans. This Telugu action drama is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and stars Nithiin and Sree Leela in lead roles.

Release date: 12 January 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Lift

A master thief is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich. An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker, race to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet. The English action comedy film is directed by F Gary Gray and stars Kevin Hart in one of the prominent roles.

Release date: 12 January 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Role Play

This English crime thriller is directed by Thomas Vincent and stars David Oyelowo and Kaley Cuoco in lead roles. The plot is about Emma has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey she also has a secret life as an assassin for hire. A secret that her husband David discovers when the couple decides to spice up their marriage with a little role play.

Release date: 12 January 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Kerala Story

This box office blockbuster which stirred the nation is finally available on the silver screen. The plot is about Shalini Unnikrishnan who leads an ordinary life as a college student in Kerala. Her identity, relationships, dreams, and faith dissipate in the abyss of religious terrorism. The movie is directed by Sudipto Sen and stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani in lead roles. This is one of the highly awaited movies releasing on OTT.

Release date: 12 January 2024

OTT Platform: Zee5

Let us know which of the movies releasing on OTT you will be watching this weekend

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.