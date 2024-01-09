Vizag has been a treasure trove of memories for students who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. School picnics to iconic destinations were more than just outings; they were cherished experiences etched into the hearts of every student. In this journey down memory lane, we revisit the school picnic spots that held a special place in the hearts of students during those golden years in Visakhapatnam.

Kailashgiri: A Hilltop Haven

Spread across 140 acres, Kailashgiri was the quintessential destination for school picnics. Perched atop a hill, it offered breathtaking views of the city. The 40-foot-tall statues of Shiv and Parvathi were iconic landmarks, and the ropeway and toy train rides added an extra layer of excitement for the children. The Floral clock, Titanic viewpoint, Jungle trails, Shanthi Ashram, and Shanku Chakra Nama were all part of the unforgettable Kailashgiri experience.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park: Nature’s Classroom

A mini train ride through the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park was a favourite among students. The lions perched atop their caves, baboons swinging lazily from trees – it was a safari-like adventure. The park not only provided entertainment but also educational opportunities with its auditorium, interpretation centre, and well-equipped library. Competitions like quizzes, debates, drawing, and essay writing made the zoo a perfect blend of fun and learning.

Matsya Darshini Aquarium: Exploring the Sea’s Wonders

Matsya Darshini Aquarium brought the wonders of the sea to life. Established in 1994, it housed various water creatures in its twenty tanks, showcasing the diversity of marine life. A day at the aquarium was entertaining and educational, making science fun for children and adults alike. With activities centred around aquatic animals, the aquarium was a must-visit during school picnics.

VUDA Park: Nature’s Retreat

VUDA Park, sprawling over 55 acres, offered a serene escape close to Ramakrishna Beach. With lush lawns, shady trees, and a variety of flowers, it became a favourite spot for nature lovers. Children enjoyed the children’s park, boating, swimming facilities, playing cricket, and horse rides, playpen making it a perfect outing during school picnics.

Mudasarlova Park: A Historical Oasis

Constructed during British rule in 1902, Mudasarlova Park stands as one of the oldest parks in the city under the control of the local government authority. Boasting an 8-acre mango orchard showcasing various mango varieties, the park offers a dedicated space for children to mingle and play. The massive hall serves as a venue for public events, including exhibitions and seminars. The school children used to enjoy a stroll to the open-air theatre participating in live performances, events such as dum sharaths, and various other games like musical chairs, and dodge balls. Later they’d have snacks together sharing

These iconic picnic spots In Visakhapatnam, once bustling with the laughter and joy of school children, continue to hold a special place. Do share your wildest school picnic tales! Where were your favourite hideouts, and what memories still make you laugh?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such nostalgic recaps.