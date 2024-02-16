Valentine’s Day may have ended — but the romance doesn’t have to! With 14 February falling on a Wednesday, many may have been unable to make the most of the day of love. But, with the weekend approaching us, and the city at your beckoning, why not keep the celebrations going? With its pristine beaches and hills, there’s no shortage of date spots in Vizag. This curated list shines the spotlight on the most romantic of these.

To all the hearts in love out there, take your beau out to these date spots in Vizag and let the magic bloom!

Kailasagiri Hilltop Park

Perched atop a hill, looking down into the endless sea, there’s nothing more magical than catching a sunset at the Kailasagiri Hilltop Park with your loved one. This spot gives you breathtaking views of the city. Couples can enjoy the many delights scattered around the place: the parks, horseback riding, the floral clock, and the best of all — the Titanic Sea View Point. Here, you can ask a professional photographer to capture your filmy romance on camera!

Dolphin’s Nose

Dolphin’s Nose, nestled in the southern part of Visakhapatnam is a romantic gem. The hill is named so because it resembled a dolphin’s nose! Cute, right?

From a scenic viewpoint, you can treat your eyes to a 180-degree view of the city from its famous lighthouse. Nearby attractions include the Yarada Beach and the Ross Church Hill. These are surely worth a visit if you’re feeling explorative.

Kondakarla Ava

Kondakarla Ava is hands-down the most romantic boating place in Vizag. The lake also doubles as a bird sanctuary that draws hundreds of exotic species throughout the year. Early mornings are the best times to boat here. Serene waters, beautiful birds, and lush greenery make for an intimate setting with your significant other!

Submarine Museum Park

If you love history and romance, you can experience both at Vizag’s Submarine Museum Park! This spot gives you an exciting opportunity to explore the decommissioned submarine, INS Kurusura, and its naval exhibits. Hold hands as you navigate the tight spaces and explore history through the different parts of the submarine — the radar room, sonar room, control room, and weapons used during wars.

Bheemili Beach Drive



With a few hours to spare and a vehicle in hand, you can try the drive from Vizag to Bheemili Beach. The road takes you along the coast and lets you gaze out into the ocean together. Feel the sea breeze on your face, watch the ships sail the waters, and let the conversation flow! You can also make a pit stop at one of the many fashionable restaurants and cafes dotted along the road. A visit to Divis Bridge in Bheemili is the perfect intermission.

Valentine’s Day may have been the main event, but the weekend is the after-party. Enjoy it to the fullest as you explore these 6 romantic date spots in Vizag. We hope that these places bring you closer together and help you fall deeper in love, not only with one another but also with the enchanting city!

