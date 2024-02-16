Looking for some binge-worthy content this weekend? Look no further than Netflix, where a diverse array of shows and movies awaits. From surreal dating game shows to high-stakes ninja dramas! Here are some new binge-worthy Netflix shows and movies to add to your watchlist this February:

Ready, Set, Love: Step into a surreal world where women compete for the perfect gentlemen in a government-sponsored game show. With only a few men left in Thailand, the competition is fierce as 100 women vie for a chance at love. Think Squid Game meets dating, but with a humorous twist and a heartwarming outcome.

House of Ninjas: Dive into the world of the Tawara family, the last ninja clan in Japan. When Tokyo faces its greatest crisis, the Tawaras must embrace their ninja heritage to confront mysterious adversaries. Full of family dynamics and ninja action, this series promises an engaging blend of history and combat.

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2: Return to the prestigious Al Rawabi School for Girls. A new class of students navigate rebellion and teen drama in a conservative culture. Follow Sarah as she seeks to assert herself in the social hierarchy. Moreover tries to blend Arab authenticity with the rebellious spirit of modern teen dramas.

Players: Join sportswriter Mack and her friend Adam as they explore the nuances of casual dating versus serious relationships. Directed by Trish Sie, this romantic comedy offers the classic elements of attractive leads, witty banter, and heartwarming lessons about love.

The Abyss: Experience Sweden’s first large-scale disaster movie as it unfolds in the mining town of Kiruna. Follow Frigga, the mine’s security manager, as she navigates personal and professional challenges amidst a looming catastrophe. With survival at stake, the town’s residents must unite against the encroaching abyss.

With a mix of surreal romance, ninja action, teen drama, romantic comedy, and disaster thrills, check out these new binge-worthy Netflix shows and movies this mid February. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for hours of captivating entertainment.

