From leaving home to becoming independent; from the first heartbreak to sneaking out for a house party, teen dramas offer nostalgia and excitement to viewers of all ages. Here are the top 10 teenage shows on Netflix, capturing the highs and lows of teenage life! So bring your popcorn, and get ready to snack on some teenage drama while you’re indoors!

#1 Never Have I Ever

With the second season of the series recently out on 15 July, 2021, Never Have I Ever is a must-watch for all the typical teenage girl drama. It is the story of an Indian American high school student – Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), dealing with her father’s death and her relationship issues. This coming-of-age comedy-drama television series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, had premiered on Netflix in April, 2020. Now, Season 2 has been highly appreciated, where Devi continues dealing with the everyday pressures of high school, and domestic drama, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

#2 Sex Education

Sex Education is the story of Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In Season 1, Otis Milburn and his friend set up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his talent for sex advice. In Season 2, which was released in January this year, Otis mastered his newly discovered sexual urges to progress with his girlfriend Ola. The series, through season 2, also highlights the need for better sex education at the school.

#3 Elite

With four seasons already released, Elite is a guilty pleasure about an exclusive private school in Spain and the clash between the students leading to murders. The series is quite dramatic, iconic, and racy with glamorous parties and scandals. Elite Season 4 was released on the platform on 18 July, 2021. It perfectly depicted the clash between those who have everything and those who have nothing to lose, creating a perfect storm that ends in a murder.

#4 Atypical

Starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, and Michael Rapaport, this is not an “a-typical” teenage drama series. The story revolves around an autistic teenager who decides to get a girlfriend and how his bid for more independence puts his whole family on a path of self-discovery. Makers of this comic drama, post the launch of season 4 on 9 July, 2021 have officially announced that this would also be the show’s last season. It’s one of the best teenage shows and a highly recommended comedy to watch on Netflix.

#5 Mismatched

Mismatched was one of the most beloved and fan-favorite romantic series of 2020. Earlier this year, Netflix also announced Season 2 of the much-loved series. While Rishi is searching for his happily ever after, Dimpy is chasing her dreams of being a tech wizard. Season 1 highlights how this mismatched couple builds a fantastic app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor, and each other. So wait up for the sequel and witness the love between Dimple and Rishi all over again! Now that Netflix has developed the habit of teenage shows in Hindi, you can expect many more to come!

#6 Feels Like Ishq

Netflix released its much-awaited series Feels Like Ishq on 23 July this year. The refreshing stories and point-of-view of people navigating through the complex emotion of love have been appreciated by viewers for their freshness and heartwarming relatability. Feels Like Ishq brings to life the feeling that no one ever forgets, the feeling of falling in love for the first time, the first crush, the butterflies, the smiles and more.

#7 Riverdale

Riverdale is an American teen drama television series spread across 5 seasons. The plot revolves around four teenagers who tackle being themselves in a town that is rife with sinister happenings and blood-thirsty criminals. Season 5 is finally continuing to unravel the mystery of a friendship that breaks with an illicit kiss in Season 4. The Season 5 of Riverdale will consist of 19 episodes for which the premiere date is yet to be announced.

#8 13 Reasons Why

Newcomer Katherine Langford starrer 13 Reasons Why is an intricate and heart-wrenching tale that is told through dual narratives. It is based on the 2007 novel by the same name. Season 1 of the series first streamed on 31 March, 2017 and the last, and final, Season 4 streamed on 5 June, 2020. Going with the response the series makers received for the show, Netflix ran a campaign and released a video with the cast that cautioned the viewers on some of the topics covered in the series. They also provided a support website with crisis numbers for people affected by depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.

#9 How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

How To Sell Drugs Online is an award-winning series inspired by the case of Maximilian Schmidt who is considered a real-life German teenage drug lord. The series puts together the life of a typical nerd who initially starts selling drugs out of his bedroom to impress his girlfriend and ultimately lands up as Europe’s biggest drug dealer. The series consists of three seasons with 6 episodes each. The third season went online recently in the first week of August.

#10 The Vampire Diaries

Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec developed The Vampire Diaries as an American supernatural teen drama series based on the book series of the same name. The series is a depiction of teenage friendship and connection without the knowledge of the innate nature of the creatures around. The pilot episode recorded around 3.6 million viewers pushing the six-season series to an eight-season series. The last episode of the Season 9 streamed on 10 March, 2017. Currently, all the 171 episodes are available to stream on Netflix.