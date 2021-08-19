On 18 August 2021, The Ministry of Education released a list of 44 Indian teachers, selected from various states, to be awarded on the national level. The awards will be given to these teachers on 5 September 2021, commemorating National Teacher’s Day. Each award carries a medal, certificate and a cash reward of Rs 50,000. The ceremony will honour these teachers for their respective contributions in their field. Out of the 44 teachers to be honoured, one teacher is from Vizag. Konathala Phani Bhushan Sridhar, living in Visakhapatnam, teaches at the Zilla Parishad High School in the city.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Mr Sridhar shares his happiness on being honoured as a teacher. “It is a proud moment to get this award and being a teacher, I feel very proud and happy. Can’t express my happiness.” He also revealed what he intends to do with the cash reward of Rs. 50,000 once he receives it. “The cash reward I receive will be utilised for service oriented works in the name of my father retired Agriculture Senior Scientist Dr Konathala Ramalinga Swamy.”

The teachers nominated themselves from 1 June to 10 July and a jury further selected the awardees on 10 August. The selection of the teachers for the awards was made by the State Level Selection Committee or Central Award Committee. The board was presided over by the Director of Education with a nominee of the Union Government as well.

The teachers, recommended by the Committee, were then forwarded by the State Government. Post which, the Government of India made the final selection on the basis of merit. The list consisted of teachers from Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Puducherry. Another teacher from AP, S Muni Reddy, of Zilla Parishad High School of Chittoor District, has received this honour.

As per the Central Government, the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country. It is to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and industry, have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.