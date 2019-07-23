Kasa Srinivasa Rao, an English teacher at Zilla Parishad High School at Jalluru village under Kotauratla Mandal, Vizag, awarded two of his students in a unique way for securing 10/10 GPA in class 10 examinations. Before the examinations commenced, Mr. Srinivasa Rao had promised his students to take them on a flight trip to Hyderabad if they score a full monty.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, two girl students, S. Anjali and Ch. Neeraja, obtained the highest marks in the school with 10/10 GPA. Keeping his word, Mr. Rao took the two girls, along with their family members, on a flight journey from Vizag to Hyderabad. They boarded the flight on Friday, 19 Jul 2019 and enjoyed a two-day trip in Hyderabad and arrived back in Visakhapatnam on 21 Jul 2019.

The girls seemed very thrilled about travelling in flight for the very first time and they expressed their excitement. “I was very eager to board the flight for the very first time. I never imagined of flying in a plane ever. I scored the highest marks in the school and my teacher did keep his word by taking me and my family to Hyderabad in a flight,” Anjali, one of the students from the Zilla Parishad High School, was quoted as saying by the daily.