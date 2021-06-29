Zoological parks or zoos play a pivotal role in educating people on wildlife and encourage wildlife conservation initiatives. The Indira Gandhi Zoo in Vizag is one such zoo that has been an eco-tourism hotspot in the city, ever since it was established in the year 1972 with the incorporation of the Wildlife Protection Act in the country. With the Eastern Ghats on three sides and the Bay of Bengal on the fourth side, this zoological park is unlike any other in the country and houses around 843 animals and 123 species. Owing to its existence for about half a century now, the Indira Gandhi Zoo in Vizag has many unique facts that set apart this nature’s home from the others.

Here are 5 unique facts about the Vizag Zoo:

#1. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag is the third largest zoo in the country in terms of the area it covers. The zoological park stretches around 625 acres.

#2. Giraffes are considered to be one of the rare animals in wildlife sanctuaries and zoos in India. The Vizag zoo houses two giraffes from the 30 giraffes in the country.

#3. White tigers have been one of the endangered species and one of the most attractive animals for visitors. The Vizag zoo houses 6 white tigers. The Ariganar Anna Zoological Garden, Nandankanan Zoological Park, etc. all have around 5 white tigers each.

#4. The endangered Asiatic Lions are another rare animal species in the country. The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag is the second zoo in India to house the Asiatic Lions. Until 2019, only the Gir National Park in Gujarat housed the endangered Asiatic lions. The Vizag zoo received a pair of Asiatic Lions from the Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in an animal exchange program. These lions draw a large number of visitors to the zoo.

#5. The Vizag zoo is recognized as a large category zoo by the Central Zoo Authority and plays a significant role in breeding animals and birds. IGZP currently breeds the Asiatic wild white tiger, Indian Gaur, and Striped Hyena. The zoological park also breeds Black swans, Ring-tailed lemurs, Bonnet monkeys, Wild dogs, Golden Jackals, Green iguana, Blackbucks, Lutino parakeets, Budgerigar, Alexandrian parakeets, Bison, Wild boar, Sambar deer, spotted deer, Hog deer, Barking deer, Peafowl and Emu, expanding the diversity of animal species available at this zoo.