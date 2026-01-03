Tourist Attractions in Vizag: Ultimate Vizag travel guide 2026 edition

2025 saw Vizag become one of the most happening places, from making headlines over the new Google Data Centre in Vizag to tech giants like Cognizant opening their campuses and investing in Vizag. The world is finally recognising Vizag’s potential, with many tourism, economic, and connectivity projects coming up this year. Hidden gems like Kambalakonda Hills, Kailasagiri, and Katiki Waterfalls are finally getting the recognition they deserve. Here is an updated tourist attraction guide, with all the latest places in Vizag, that you have to appreciate!

Tourist attractions guide in Vizag, with the latest installations!

1. Skywalk Glass Bridge: Kailasagiri

This one-of-a-kind 55-meter-long glass bridge, built on Kailasagiri, Rushikonda, gives a breathtaking panoramic view of the Bay and Mountains. Built from strong glass and equipment imported from Germany, this glass bridge feels like walking on air, with a scenic view.

Address: Kailasagiri, Rushikonda

2. Hop-on Hop-off Bus ride

The HoHo bus service takes tourists on a drive around cities to various tourist spots. The drive includes scenic roadways, stops at various tourist favourite destinations including Thotlakonda, Tenneti Park, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park and many more. The Bus tickets cost Rs 250 for adults and Rs 100 for kids above 5 years old.

Boarding location: Ram Krishna Beach

3. Kailasagiri

Perched on a hilltop, this park offers a panoramic 360° view. With facilities like canteens, snack stalls, open and shaded seating areas, the site offers plenty of comfort and convenience for visitors. It also features a range of attractions and activities, including the statue of Maa Parvati and Lord Shiva, a toy train ride, slides and games for children, a ropeway, a scenic viewpoint, and a beautiful park at the foothills.

Address: Kailasagiri, Rushikonda

4. Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple TTD

This stunning temple perched on a hill top and overlooks the Bay of Bengal, with its grand lighting setup and interior. The temple’s architecture draws inspiration from ancient Dravidian design, giving it the aura of a historic temple.

Address: Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple TTD, beside Gitam College, Rushikonda

5. Visakha Museum

One of Vizag’s most underrated places to explore, this museum showcases some of the city’s finest historical treasures. Its collection includes astronomy instruments from Gode Venkata Jaggarow’s private observatory, an antique typewriter, intricately carved ivory chessboards, and many other fascinating artefacts that tell stories of the past.

Address: Visakha Museum, opposite Palm Beach Hotel, Dutch Layout, Kirlampudi

Recently, Vizag has been making headlines for the redevelopment projects and new developments slated for 2026. MP Sribharat has promised the redevelopment of Kailasagiri, which is set to receive an additional toy train, improved roads, parking facilities, and additional canteens. Vizag is set to take centre stage in 2026, with various projects underway to boost tourism. So, the next time you want to explore the city, use this tourist attractions guide in Vizag and have fun!

