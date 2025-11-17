Kailasagiri Iconic Building Planned to Boost Tourism

Kailasagiri, a picturesque locale in Visakhapatnam, will have a 50-story iconic building as a part of the government’s resolve to give a push to tourism in the region.

Announcing this at a review meeting he had with officials at the VMRDA office, State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana said the government has big plans for the development of Visakhapatnam.

Besides the iconic building, a theme-based city was planned on 120 acres in Kothavalasa, said the minister.

While inquiring of the officials about the progress of the ongoing works, Narayana directed them to ensure completion of work on all the connecting roads to the Bhogapuram airport as early as possible.

Similarly, the MIG projects, taken up by the VMRDA, should be completed in time, said the minister.

Stating that the Alliance government was committed to providing housing facilities to the poor, the minister assured the beneficiaries of handing over TIDCO houses by June next.

Also read: Stories That Sing: Nishita Mohta at the Vizag Junior Literature Fest