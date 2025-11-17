New Web Series We Loved in October 2025

As the OTT scene continues to evolve, October 2025 delivered an exceptional wave of diverse content. It gave us some of the most highly anticipated releases, like IT: Welcome to Derry and Culpa Nuestra, among many others. From chilling true crime stories, like Monster: The Ed Gein Story, to mythological romcoms, like Genie Make A Wish, OTT platforms spoiled us with a diverse range to choose from.

Let’s dive into releases that stood out, captured our attention, and got all of us talking about them:

​ 1. Search: The Naina Murder Case

A veteran cop, ACP Sanyukta Das, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, investigates the murder of a college student, Naina Marathe, whose dead body is found inside a politician’s car. During the investigation, Sanyukta learns about Naina’s strained relationship with her family, multiple relationships, betrayal in friendship, and a secret phone that has some suspicious chats, making almost everyone in Naina’s social and personal life a suspect. Amidst all this, Sanyukta is going through a turbulent marriage and also has to put up with her cocky fellow investigation partner, ACP Jai Kanwal; played by Surya Sharma.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

​2. Blood River

A powerful empire built by three families is plunged into darkness after one of the patriarchs is poisoned. The Chinese period drama explores the themes of loyalty, betrayal, justice, and vengeance. Su Muyu, a leader of an elite group, navigates his way through power struggles and the ruling royal family.

Where to Watch: Viki Rakuten, Netflix

​3. Kurukshetra

This animated series is based on Hindu mythology and the 18-day war between the Kauravas and Pandavas. Kurukshetra notably uses AI technology for generating detailed backgrounds, and synchronizing the characters’ lip movements to dialogue, which has received mixed reactions from the audience and sparked a discussion online.

Where to watch: Netflix

​4. Nobody Wants This

A rabbi, Noah, and an agnostic podcast host, Joanne, meet each other at a party and instantly fall in love. Things become complicated when Noah, played by Adam Brody, introduces Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, to his conservative family, who instantly have a problem with Joanne’Noah declares that he would choose her over everything, including his career, but the couple still face many difficulties from Noah’s family.

Where to Watch: Netflix

5. Lazarus

This six-episode British web series is the story of Joel Lazarus, a forensic psychologist, played by Sam Claflin, who returns home after his estranged father commits suicide. He takes it upon himself to investigate his father’s case, but during the investigation comes across a string of cold cases that shake him.This includes the murder of his own sister that took place 25-years-ago. Lazarus gets visions that force him to confront his family’s dark secrets and his past traumas.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

​6. Steve

Based on Max Porter’s novella Shy, this web series is about a head teacher, played by Cilian Murphy, who is dedicated to his job, but also struggles with mental health issues. The web series is about one intense day in the head teacher’s life. The web series also follows the story of a student, Shy, who also struggles with his own problems, and how they both grapple with their struggles.

Where to watch: Netflix

This list of web series offered a journey that kept us hooked till the very end, with each of us invested in the fate of the characters. We hope you too have a good binge watch session with these series that have explored complex emotions and ideas and have us anticipating another season already.