Thanks to the OTT platforms, there is no limit to entertainment. While having countless television shows and movies at the disposal of a finger sounds amazing, it is often a difficult task to choose a film or series from a genre and watch it completely. There are several well-known series, such as The Office, House MD, Vampire Diaries, and Friends, available on OTT. Among these popular series, some television series get overlooked, but have a great cast, interesting storyline, and immersive screenplay. If you are looking to add to your watchlist or want to watch some series that deserve appreciation, this article is for you. Here are the top 11 underrated series to stream on JioHotstar right now!

1. 1000 Babies

All his life Bibin was restricted from testing his limits and was instructed to live within his means. But when his mother, Sarah reveals a devastating secret, Bibin embarks on a journey to truth and vengeance.

2. Sharp Objects

After a brief institutionalization at a mental hospital, crime reporter Camille Preaker returns to her hometown Wind Gap, Missouri. She reconciles with her mother, Adora, a small town socialite and her 13-year-old half sister, Amma in order to stay in town for investigating two murders.

This series is adapted from a novel of the same name, written by Gillian Flynn, who also penned the infamous Gone Girl.

3. Shop For Killers

Jeong Ji-an’s uncle has passed away, leaving behind a dangerous family business, an online website which sells weapons. After the demise of the owner, customers round up the house to takeover the shop. But what will Ji-an decide?

Watch this underrated series on JioHotstar to find out!

4. The Baby

Natasha doesn’t want a baby. But she ends up with one, falling on her lap, literally. What unfolds is a series of horrifying events that sets off an existential crisis for Natasha.

5. Bored To Death

Jonathan Ames is a writer based in Brooklyn, New York. He decides to begin leading a double life by pretending to be an unlicensed private detective using the methods described in old detective novels out of sheer boredom.

6. Resident Alien

An alien arrives on Earth with a secret mission in tow. He assumes the body of a local doctor, Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, and tries to blend in with humans. Encountering socially awkward situations and instances that challenge human morals, the alien arrives at a crossroad regarding completing his secret mission.

7. Poker Face

Charlie Cale has a remarkable ability- she can tell if someone is lying or not, even if they have a straight poker face. Having such an exceptional ability attracts trouble and Charlie uses it to solve cases around the town while travelling from one place to another.

8. Why Women Kill

Three women across three decades face the same problem in he same house. This dark comedy series revolves around the women’s emotions and how the three women reach for the same conclusion in the end which is murder.

9. Chutney Sambar

A dying father, Rathinasamy, reveals that he has a son, Sachin, from a secret relationship years ago and wants to reconcile with him before dying. Sachin finds out that he is part of a rich family, but can he accept his father despite the circumstances he grew up in?

10. Only Murders In The Building

Three strangers living in the same building develop a bond over their love for true crime. When an actual murder happens in the building, the trio gather to investigate and find out the culprit.

11. Moving

A group of humans with supernatural abilities do their best to hide their children who inherited their genes from the world. When an old foe knocks the doors of these parents, they will do anything to protect what’s precious to them.

With this list of the top 11 underrated series on JioHotstar, your fix for entertainment is sorted! You can pick a favourite from these and start streaming these in your leisure time. Let us know in the comments below which series from this list made it into your watchlist!

