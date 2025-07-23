If you’re in Visakhapatnam and seeking a travel experience that blends coastal beauty with deep-rooted heritage, Udupi offers an enriching escape. Situated on the serene west coast of Karnataka, this culturally rich town is renowned for its ancient temples, traditional performing arts, pristine beaches, and timeless cuisine.

Unlike more commercial destinations, Udupi presents a quieter, more authentic side of southern India, where every ritual, structure, and flavour tells a story preserved through generations. Whether you’re drawn by spiritual curiosity, artistic traditions, or the calming rhythm of coastal life, Udupi is a destination that resonates long after the journey ends.

Getting to Udupi from Visakhapatnam

Located approximately 1,250 km from Visakhapatnam, Udupi is best reached by train via a combination of well-connected routes:

By Train

There are no direct trains, but seamless options exist with one or two connections.

One option is that you can take Vivek Express (22851) and travel to Mangalore, followed by a short train or cab ride to Udupi.

Travel time ranges from 27 to 30 hours, an ideal journey for a long weekend or extended getaway.

Where to Stay in Udupi

Udupi offers a range of accommodations suited for both solo travellers and groups. Here are a few options:

Samanvay Boutique Hotel – A modern stay with cultural design sensibilities

Paradise Isle Beach Resort – Beachfront luxury near Malpe, ideal for families and couples

Paradise Isle Beach Resort – Beachfront luxury near Malpe, ideal for families and couples
Sri Krishna A/C home stay – A budget-friendly home stay with good reviews online

Must Try Culinary Experiences in Udupi

Drakshi Gojju: A sweet-tangy raisin curry with coconut, tamarind, and spices, rich and flavorful

Drakshi Gojju: A sweet-tangy raisin curry with coconut, tamarind, and spices, rich and flavorful
Moode: Soft, fluffy rice cakes steamed in jackfruit or screw pine leaves, with a subtle leafy aroma

Kadubu Olle: Mildly spiced dumplings, steamed in palm leaves for a unique earthy flavor

Mattu Gulla Brinjal Curry: Creamy coconut curry made with rare green brinjal from the Mattu region

Pelakai Halwa: Sweet, sticky jackfruit-jaggery dessert steamed in leaves—rich, aromatic, and seasonal

Must-Visit Destinations in and around Udupi

Udupi’s cultural and natural landmarks offer a uniquely immersive experience here are a few popular tourist spots to visit in Udupi:

1. Sri Krishna Temple

The spiritual epicentre of Udupi, this temple is famed for its unique Kanakana Kindi, a small window through which devotees offer prayers to Lord Krishna. The rituals, chants, and temple traditions here are both humbling and deeply rooted in Dvaita philosophy.

2. St Mary’s Island

Accessible by ferry from Malpe Beach, this island is notable for its rare hexagonal basalt rock formations and clear turquoise waters. A peaceful location ideal for day trips, photography, and nature walks.

3. Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village Museum

An extraordinary open-air museum showcasing restored traditional homes and architectural marvels from across Karnataka. Each structure is a living archive of craftsmanship, design, and cultural heritage.

4. Pajaka Kshetra

The birthplace of philosopher Sri Madhvacharya, this sacred site just outside Udupi is quiet, unassuming, and spiritually significant. The ancestral home, sacred pond, and temple complex offer insight into his early life and teachings.

5. Maravanthe Beach

This is one of India’s most visually striking beaches, where the Souparnika River flows parallel to the Arabian Sea. The stretch is extremely scenic, making it perfect for long drives or reflective sunsets.

6. Watch Yakshagana Performance

No visit to Udupi is complete without witnessing Yakshagana, a traditional theatrical art form that combines elaborate costumes, storytelling, music, and dance. Performances typically depict scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, captivating audiences with their intensity and rhythm. Performed during dusk and dawn, the art from can be witnessed in many area across Udupi (you can ask the locals for more accurate information regrading locations).

Whether you’re travelling from Vizag for spiritual discovery, heritage exploration, or simply to unwind by the sea, a travel to Udupi will let you experience timeless traditions, rich flavours, and serene temples.

