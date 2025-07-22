Are you looking for a quick getaway from Visakhapatnam? A much recommended destination is Rajahmundry! Perched on the banks of Godavari river and offering many interesting sights and activities, Rajahmundry is merely a four hour drive from the city. Fortunately, the journey there is just as eventful as the destination. How, you wonder? Look no further! Here’s a rundown of some interesting pitstops you can make on your road trip from Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry:

PS: Note that this article covers locations that are accessible only if you make your road trip via the Chennai – Srikakulam Highway.

Talupulamma Lova Temple

A mystical detour, the Talupulamma Temple is tucked between the forested hillocks of Darakonda and Teegakonda, near Tuni. The temple is dedicated to Talupulamma Thalli, the local village goddess (gramadevatha), and offers stunning views of the lush valley below. It’s a perfect spot to connect with nature and spirituality in equal measure.

Distance from Vizag: Around 99 km

Annavaram

A highlight for many pilgrims, Annavaram is home to the revered Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, perched atop the scenic Ratnagiri Hill. The name Annavaram comes from the words Anina + Varam, meaning “the place where desired boons are granted.”

Legend tells of a Brahmin named Earanki Prakasam, who dreamt of the Lord and discovered the divine idol on the hill. Thanks to support from local zamindars, the temple was consecrated in 1891 AD. Devotees must climb 300 stone steps to reach the hilltop shrine, which overlooks the Pampa River and is renowned for fulfilling the wishes of its visitors.

Distance from Vizag: Around 109 km

Pampa Reservoir

Located just 2 km from Annavaram Railway Station, at the base of Ratnagiri Hill, is the Pampa Reservoir—also called Pampa Sarovara. Constructed in 1964 across the Pampa River, this reservoir features a barrage and a boating facility, making it a serene stop for some waterside relaxation. Locals often gather here to unwind, making it a peaceful place to take a break during your drive.

Distance from Vizag: Around 109 km

Kodavali Buddhist Site

For history buffs and heritage lovers, Kodavali in East Godavari district is a hidden gem. This quiet village is home to a significant Buddhist archaeological site featuring a major stupa, vihara complex, and four ancient water wells.

What sets Kodavali apart is a Brahmi inscription on one of the well walls, dating back to the 2nd century CE. It reveals that a Hindu king named Chandasati donated to the Buddhist monastery and commissioned the construction of these wells. This rare inscription offers valuable insights into early Buddhist-Hindu interactions and the development of the Brahmi script in India.

Distance from Vizag: Around 130 km

Uppada

This coastal village in Kakinada district offers a delightful mix of shopping and sightseeing. It’s famed for the elegant Uppada Jamdani Sarees, which have been granted Geographical Indication (GI) status. Watch the artisans at work or pick up a saree as a keepsake. While you’re here, unwind at the picturesque Uppada Beach, known for its scenic road-side shoreline and rocky views.

Distance from Vizag: Around 134 km

Samarlakota

Also referred to as Samalkot, this town is a major religious centre thanks to the Sri Kumararama Bheemeshwara Swamy Temple, one of the sacred Pancharama Kshetras devoted to Lord Shiva. The temple features a 14-foot-high Lingam made of white limestone and draws large crowds, especially during Shivaratri.

Distance from Vizag: Around 151 km

Tapeswaram

A charming village in the Konaseema district, Tapeswaram is best known for two things: the Uma Agastheswara Temple, a site of spiritual importance, and the mouth-watering sweet delicacy known as Tapeswaram Kaja (or Khaja). This flaky, syrup-drenched sweet is a local delicacy famous all over. Don’t forget to grab a few on your way!

Distance from Vizag: Around 200 km

If you add these places to your bucket list, you'll already have made some wonderful memories by the time you reach Rajahmundry! Do you have any other recommendations to add to this list? Comment below and let us know!

