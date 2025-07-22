This week has seen the release of many entertaining OTT releases. Some of these releases include Justice on Trial, featuring Judy Judith Susan Sheindlin tackling trademark criminal cases, Sandman Season Two Volume Two, which will showcase the showdown of Morpheus, and Happy Gilmore 2, as Happy returns to make his daughter’s dream come true. Among these international releases, there are Indian OTT releases slated for the entire week, which will bring action-packed thrill and entertainment. Here are the 5 top phenomenal Indian OTT releases should be on your watchlist!

1. Ronth

A senior cop and new recruit are famous for hating each other’s guts. On a fateful night, they are assigned the night patrol shift. Watch chaos unravel as these two cops come across a dangerous situation which might threaten the very system they work for.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 22nd

2. Sarzameen

A military officer’s first priority is the nation, a mother’s first priority is her child, so what will be the son’s priority? Sarzameen is an enthralling thriller where duty, family, and loyalty’s limits of a military family are tested to the extremes.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 25th

3. Mandala Murders

A detective and an ex-cop join hands to discover the truths behind a series of ritualistic murders. As they investigate the murders, they realise that the truth is more sinister than they ever imagined.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 25th

4. Show Time

When a woman commits a crime unknowingly, her husband steps forward to take the blame. What follows is a series of clashes between an ego-driven cop and a hot-blooded man who doesn’t yield.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Streaming from: July 25th

5. Rangeen

Enraged at his wife’s affair, a man decides to step into the dangerous world of paid intimacy as an act of revenge. Discovering himself and the outside world for the first time, he stumbles on the tightrope of reality and fake.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 25th

With these 5 top Indian OTT releases of the week, you can pick a favourite and start streaming! So, what are you waiting for? Get comfy on the couch, gather your favourite snacks, and let the binge-fest begin! Let us know in comments below which release will be on your watchlist for the week!

