Ahead of the release of the much-awaited Hari Hara Veera Mallu, its hero and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is arriving in Visakhapatnam on 23 July evening to take part in the pre-release event of the movie at 4 p.m. at AU Convention Centre.

Besides Pawan Kalyan, the team of the film will also be participating in the event being held as a part of the promotional release event.

Meanwhile, the fans of the hero and Jana Sena activists are offering prayers and performing pujas in the city for the success of the film. Fans in big numbers took part in the puja performed at the famous Sampath Vinayak temple in the city.

The cinema is being released all over the world on 24 July.

