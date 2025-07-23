JK Srivastava Hynfra (JKSH), a joint venture between India’s JK Srivastava Group and Polish firm Hynfra, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NREDCAP, Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy development agency, to establish a green hydrogen and ammonia hub near the Visakhapatnam port. The ambitious initiative targets an annual production capacity of up to 1 million tons of green ammonia, backed by 3 GW of renewable energy installations.

With a projected investment of INR 35,000 crore (approximately $4 billion), the facility is expected to become operational by early 2029. The entire project will rely on solar and wind energy sources, enhanced by battery storage systems and sophisticated energy management technologies.

A substantial portion of the green ammonia output will be exported to countries like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, where it will contribute to decarbonizing power generation via coal co-firing. The remaining production will cater to domestic needs across sectors such as fertilizers, electricity, transportation, and digital infrastructure.

“This agreement formalizes our cooperation with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and marks the beginning of one of the largest green ammonia projects in the Asia-Pacific region,” said JK Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of JKSH. “Thanks to its scalability and reliance on clean energy, this project positions India as a key supplier of next-generation strategic energy carriers.”

Tomoho Umeda, Board Member of JKSH and President of Hynfra, added, “This project combines over a century of expertise in chemical synthesis with India’s ambitious energy vision in a project that addresses urgent global market needs. Our goal is to create a platform for green hydrogen and its derivatives that meets the most demanding international standards, including RFNBO certification.”

The emerging hub near Visakhapatnam Port will also anchor Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming Green Hydrogen Valley, envisioned as a comprehensive ecosystem for the production, storage, transport, and export of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.