Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu has spoken with officials to implement a free bus travel scheme for women under the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APRTC), aiming to increase the efficiency of public transport and encourage women. This service will commence from August 15th, 2025.

The scheme involves handing “Zero Fare Tickets” to the female passengers, which contain the financial benefits they will be eligible to under this government scheme. The Chief Minister emphasized that the scheme should be transparent during a review meeting held on Monday with the state secretariat. He also instructed the officials to develop a special software system to ensure the ticketing process is smooth.

He also directed the officials that the tickets should have adequate information on them, such as the starting point of the journey, the total amount saved due to the free travel, and the full subsidy provided by the government. This method is to ensure that all the women across the state know the full benefits and financial relief provided by the government scheme.

Future Plans for APRTC

While the Chief Minister has made it clear that the scheme should be implemented from August 15th, preparations are underway for the initiative. Since free travel might rise critical financial burden on APRTC, the Chief Minister encouraged the officials to come up with alternative revenue streams and keep the operational costs to minimum. APR​TC implements these measures to ensure the scheme remains profitable, even while providing free bus travel to women in Andhra Pradesh.

In order to increase the efficiency of the state’s public transport, the Chief Minister has directed the officials to acquire only AC electric buses in the future. He also proposed that APRTC should develop its own electricity to power these buses.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to conduct a study regarding establishing charging stations at all APRTC depots across the state. This move will make sure that the operation of free buses will be economically strong and environment friendly as well.

Preparation of Buses

Since the initiative of free buses will commence from August 15th, officials are working on repairing and planning routes for the buses. Additionally, proposals have been raised for new buses in visakhapatnam. Since the introduction of these buses will increase traffic, the officials are working with the Visakhapatnam District Public Transport Officer, Appalanaidu.

Since a lot of women travel in autos or cars in the Madhurawada, Arilova, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, and Vepagunta areas, buses should be allocated in this area. The buses are painted and repaired for the new scheme. Visakhapatnam will need 175 new buses, Anakapalle will need 75, and Alluri Seetharamaraju district will need 30 new buses.

The bus stations will also also developed with fans, drinking water, and tables.

Also read: Job mela in Vizag on 25 July

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.