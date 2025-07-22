A job mela will be conducted at National Career Service Centre at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam from 10:00 am on 25 July. Shiva Shankar Motors, Muthoot Group, PAYTM and Pavanteja Security Manpower Services will take part in the mela to select candidates for 180 jobs in their companies.

According to a press note issued by the National Career Service Centre, interviews will be conducted for the posts of sales consultants, internship trainee, probationary officer, sales manager, field sales executive, godown incharge, computer operator, delivery boy and helper.

While candidates in the age group of 22-30 years with a qualification of any degree are eligible for sales consultant posts, those below 40 years with any degree, MBA or M Com can apply for the posts of internship trainee, probationary officer and sales manager.

The eligibility for the post of field sales executive is a pass in 10th class or any degree, while candidates in the age group of 18-35 years having passed Intermediate or holding any degree are eligible for the posts of godown incharge, computer operator and delivery boy.

Interested candidates have been asked to attend the job mela in Visakhapatnam on 25 July with their bio-data and original certificates.

Read also: 5 resources other than LinkedIn and Indeed to help you look for jobs in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.