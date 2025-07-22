The elections for the Standing Committee of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are scheduled to take place on 6 August 2025. A notification announcing the election of 10 new members was released on July 21, as the term of the current committee members is nearing its end, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg confirmed.

The election notification and the voters’ list have been made available on the notice boards at the GVMC headquarters and all zonal offices. Nomination forms can be collected from the Secretary Section of the GVMC head office during regular working hours. Interested candidates can submit their nominations from 21 to 29 July, between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, at the office of the Additional Commissioner (General) in the GVMC headquarters.

A list of all received nominations will be published by 5:00 pm on 29 July. Scrutiny of nominations will take place the next day at 11:00 am, with the list of valid nominations released later that day. Candidates wishing to withdraw their nominations may do so until 3:00 pm of 2 August, after which the final list of contesting candidates will be announced.

Polling and counting of votes will be conducted on 6 August, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, in the Conference Hall of the GVMC head office. The results of the GVMC Standing Committee elections will be declared the same day.

