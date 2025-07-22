A formal complaint has been lodged against the organisers responsible for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir replica built near RK beach, Vizag. The complaint was submitted at the III Town Police Station by officials of the Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Bhadrachalam.

The complaint alleges that the organisers of the Ram temple falsely claimed that priests from the Bhadrachalam Devasthanam would be performing the Seetharama Kalyanam scheduled for July 29. According to the complaint, the organisers advertised this information across social media platforms and began charging Rs 2,999 per person for participation in the ritual.

L Rama Devi, Special Deputy Collector and Executive Officer of Bhadrachalam Devasthanam, clarified that their priests were neither informed nor involved in the event. The temple authorities stated they had no connection with the programme and accused the organisers of misleading devotees and exploiting the temple’s name for monetary gain.

The complaint against Ayodhya Ram Mandir replica in Vizag calls for immediate cessation of the ticket collection and the cancellation of the proposed Kalyanam, along with the filing of a criminal case against the organisers for deception and violation of legal norms.

Police authorities have acknowledged receipt of the complaint and have initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

Also read: Job mela in Vizag on 25 July

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.