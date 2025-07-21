The week has started officially, which means days filled with endless meetings, presentations, and deadlines. While your morning is productive and energetic, your evenings are for indulging in your ‘me’ time. This can be catching up with your best friend, ordering in some junk food, or searching for a new series or movie release on OTT platforms. For streamers, this week’s OTT releases are packed with entertaining titles in different genres. Some of these titles include the second part of Sandman’s final season, the most anticipated sequel of Happy Gilmore, and the action-packed Korean drama Trigger. Here are the top 9 new OTT releases of the week that should be on your watchlist!

1. Justice on Trial

Celebrity Judge Judith Susan Sheindlin is back with a new courtroom drama where she and her expert legal team recreate landmark criminal cases to assess whether these cases were fair and the outcomes were just.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: July 21st

2. Ronth

Two cops who hate each other’s guts are posted together for a night patrolling shift. While the senior officer bullies the new recruit during the shift, the duo stumble upon some cracks embedded in the police system. The cops must work together to survive a tough night.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 22nd

3. My Melody and Kuromi

In Mariland, there are two shops, My Melody’s cake shop and Kuromi’s candy shop, out of which only one shop is successful. While Kuromi wants to find out the secret for My Melody’s cake shop, a dangerous crisis falls on the town. Can Kuromi work with her rival to save her hometown?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 24th

4. The Sandman Season 2 Vol II

While Morpheus has regained control of Dreaming, he has spilled family blood for it. Now the Kindly Ones, or the Goddesses of Destruction, seek his life as punishment for his crime.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 24th

5. Sarzameen

A military officer, along with his wife and son, become embroiled in a perilous game of Russian roulette that tests the limits of family bonds, loyalty, and the weight of duty.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 25th

6. The Winning Try

When a hopeless rugby team sees multiple losses in a season, their hope arrives in the form of a coach who was the idol of Korean rugby, until his doping case went public. A group of misfits must train under a disgraced player to achieve their goals and succeed.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 25th

7. Rangeen

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 25th

8. Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore is returning once more! After saving his home and clearing his grandmother’s debts, Happy is back to fulfill and fund his daughter’s dream of attending ballet school.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 25th

9. Trigger

Set in a world of unrest and injustice, people start to have illegal possession of guns which arrived at their doorstep with no traceable address. A resolute cop and a cunning arms dealer join hands to get to the bottom of this situation.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 25th

With these top 9 new OTT releases, your entertainment for the week is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? You can pick a favourite from this list, add it to your binge-watch menu, and start streaming!

