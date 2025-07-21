Visakhapatnam is set to host the Fusion AI Summit 2025 on July 25 and 26 at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, Siripuram. This landmark event will bring together global technology leaders, policymakers, startups, and investors to discuss, showcase, and drive forward the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) across diverse sectors.

The event is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Digital Technology Industry (APDTI) Network, in association with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

Prominent government leaders like Nara Lokesh, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Development, and Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao, Minister for MSMEs, are expected to participate in the event.

The summit will feature a keynote address by Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director (South Asia) at NVIDIA, alongside sessions led by notable figures such as Sridhar Gadhi (Founder, Quantela), Ashok Panda (Global Head of AI and Automation in Infosys), and Chief Innovation Officers of Tech Mahindra and TCS.

Under the theme “Turning AI Potential into Action,” the two-day conference aims to explore and accelerate AI adoption across eight strategic verticals, such as Agentic AI, Generative AI & Large Language Models, Physical & Spatial AI, Edge AI, Cloud AI, Decentralised AI, Cross-sectoral Applications, and AI-driven Hyperautomation.

Through a combination of expert panels, product showcases, workshops, and startup demonstrations, the summit will focus on actionable insights, real-world use cases, and policy frameworks that can enable AI to drive economic growth and public service delivery.

According to Sreedhar Kosaraju, Chairman of APDTI, the summit marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to emerge as one of India’s top three states in AI innovation by 2030. He emphasised the importance of building a deep-tech talent pipeline, promoting industry-academia collaboration, and attracting venture capital into the region.

The summit is expected to serve as a critical networking and investment platform, featuring Curated B2B meetings, Investor-startup matchmaking sessions, Recognition, and funding for standout AI-driven startups from the region

This event complements the government’s broader “Tech for Growth” vision, placing emerging technologies such as AI, cloud, and quantum computing at the heart of Andhra Pradesh’s development strategy.

The Fusion AI Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam is a strategic initiative aimed towards transforming the potential of artificial intelligence into meaningful impact for industries, governments, and citizens alike.

