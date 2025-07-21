This month has been a treat for comic book fans. The month started with the release of Jurassic Park: Rebirth on July 4th, based on the Jurassic Park comics, and it achieved immense commercial success. Next came the Superman (2025) movie, released on July 11th, which showcased a hilarious and hopeful portrayal of the superhero from DC comics. The next upcoming superhero film this month is Fantastic Four: First Steps, slated to release on July 25th. This movie is the first film of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With less than a week for its release, here are 5 movies and series to watch while waiting for Fantastic Four: First Steps!

1. Marvel’s Runaways

A group of teenagers run away from their homes after discovering their parents’ dark secret and to atone for their parent’s actions. This underrated series has three seasons, which is perfect to binge-watch!

2. Thunderbolts*

An unconventional team of superheroes band together to save the planet from a powerful villain. During this journey, these superheroes need to face their worst fears and work as a team to salvage the mission. This movie has action-packed sequences, star-studded cast, and phenomenal storyline.

3. The Boys

Ever wondered what would the world look like if superheroes are revered as Gods, famed as celebrities, and as influential as politicians? This is the reality in this show, where the superheroes start to cover up their disasters under PR and stage their events of saving people. A group of normal humans rise against the heroes called The Boys to expose the dark side of these heroes.

This series has a spin-off series called Gen V, which features supe students in a corrupt schooling system.

4. X-Men Franchise

People always fear something they don’t understand. Every mutant of the X-Men relates to this emotion, where they are hated just because they look different. Charles Xavier, or Professor X, begins to take in mutants and nurture them with care. This franchise from the Marvel Comics has some of the most popular characters like Wolverine, Magneto, Phoenix and more.

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Four turtles are exposed to a mutant substance which makes them behave like humans. Their master, Splinter, hides them from the world and trains them in the forms of ninjutsu. The turtles emerge from their sewer home to fight against the evil alien race Kraang.

With these 5 superhero movies and series, you can pick a favourite and start streaming them while waiting for Fantastic Four: First Steps to release on July 25th!

