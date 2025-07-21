For those that seek it, good food is everywhere in the city. But if you’re too tired to go on the hunt, you need only park your appetite at Vizag’s famous Night Food Court behind Central Park. With stalls lined up as far as the eye can see, and the aromas of kebabs, momos, chaats, and pani puris wafting through the air, there’s endless food here for different tastes and preferences. But what stands out? Take a look at 5 unique food spots that caught attention at the Night Food Street in Old Jail Road in Visakhapatnam:

Sri Durga Anand Ganapathi Special Coconut Flower Salad

A dish you won’t easily find elsewhere, the coconut flower salad at this stall is an unusual and refreshing option. Priced affordably at just Rs 50, the dish features tender pieces of coconut flower drizzled with honey, offering a subtle, natural sweetness. You’ll also find other coconut-based items like fresh juice and fruit salads. The stall operates from 5:00 pm to midnight, making it a perfect stop for a light and healthy indulgence.

Dosas on Coal

This is Vizag’s first-ever coal-fired dosa stall and it offers a truly smoky twist to the beloved South Indian favourite. What sets Dosas on Coal apart is not just the unique cooking method but also the creative menu. Here, you can expect items like Dilkush Dosa, White Sauce Pasta Dosa, and even Chocolate Paneer Dosa. The stall is purely vegetarian and boasts over 60 inventive dosa varieties, including crowd favourites like Creamy Green Dosa and Matka Dosa.

Each dish comes served with two types of chutneys to complete the flavourful experience. Open daily from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, this food truck is a must-visit for fusion food lovers.

Vintage Kruffles

If nostalgia had a taste, it would probably come in the form of the waffles and ice pops at Vintage Kruffles. This dessert-centric stall offers an old-school vibe with preservative-free ice pops and waffles that take you straight back to childhood.

But the offerings don’t stop there, you can also snack on French fries, fluffy pancakes, and good ol’ Maggi noodles. It’s an ideal stop if you’re in the mood for something sweet or just want to wind down your food trail with a comforting treat.

MK Lassi Point

When it comes to cooling off after a spicy meal, MK Lassi Point is the go-to spot. A local favourite, this stall is known for its wide variety of lassis. From the rich and nutty Dry Fruit Lassi to the bold flavours of Black Currant and the indulgent Chocolate Lassi, there’s a lassi for every kind of mood. Fresh, flavourful, and reasonably priced, it’s no surprise that MK Lassi Point has become a must-visit in the Night Food Street.

One Piece Wheels of Flavours

Anime fans, rejoice! One Piece Wheels of Flavours brings together your love for food and fandom. Styled after the iconic anime One Piece, this food truck caters to both classic and experimental tastes. From Indo-Chinese staples like fried rice, noodles, and manchurian to Korean-style ramen and creamy pastas, the menu is as varied as the pirate crew it pays homage to. The truck welcomes guests from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Though not exactly in Old Jail Road, this food truck is located conveniently close to Night Food Court.

Location: Ramnagar, NTR Road, Beside GVMC Office, RTC Complex