Andhra University was awarded the Best University Jury Award at the National Geospatial Award 2025- Edition: 2. FOSSEE GIS presented the award under the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Ministry of Education. The university was recognised for its relentless contribution in the geospatial domain, innovation in GIS education, community outreach, and research.

The National Geospatial Faculty Fellow Jury Award was received by the former head of the Department of Geo-Engineering and Centre for Remote Sensing and GIS, Professor Vazeer Mahammood of Andhra University. This award acknowledges the consistent and impactful contributions to the geospatial field over 35 years. Prof Mahammood expressed his gratitude for the recognition and that the award inspires to continue his endeavours in the field of geospatial science.

On the occasion of ‘Open Source GIS Day’, the awards were presented by A S Kiran Kumar, member of the Space Commission and the former ISRO Chairman at IIT Bombay. The Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, Prof G Rajasekhar thanked the organisers for the acknowledgement in the geospatial education as well as its role in national development. He also stated that the award has arrived during the year of the university celebrating its centenary in 2025, ascertaining the university’s legacy in academics, leadership, and innovation.

