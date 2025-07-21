The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), a Central government entity, has shown keen interest in investing nearly Rs 1,500 crore in the development of the upcoming Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. This ambitious port project, currently under construction by the state government, is positioned to become a major driver of industrial development in the region. As part of its expansion plans, the VPA has requested the Centre to transfer around 2,000 acres of salt land adjacent to the port site. The goal is to set up a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) or a port-based industrial hub to complement the port’s operations.

The proposed investment from VPA could significantly ease the financial burden on the state government. By backing the project, the port authority is expected to help the state save approximately Rs 150 crore annually in interest payments on loans taken to fund the project under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model. Currently, the administrative control of Mulapeta Port lies with the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board.

VPA’s interest in Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam stems from its proximity to Visakhapatnam, with the two located in neighbouring districts. The first phase of the Mulapeta Port project, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,670 crore, includes the construction of four berths, three for general cargo and one for coal. the berths are designed to handle 23.5 million tonnes of cargo annually. VPA has already prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the second phase of the project, indicating its long-term commitment.

A key aspect of the plan involves the large swathes of salt land in Mulapeta, which are under the jurisdiction of the Salt Commissioner’s Organisation, a body operating under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This land is crucial for the proposed industrial and logistics infrastructure around the port.

