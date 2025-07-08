The Central Government has reportedly granted in-principle approval for a 200-kilometre Greenfield Coastal National Highway. This ambitious highway aims to connect Mulapeta Port of Srikakulam district with the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport and Bheemili in Visakhapatnam.

The new highway will play a crucial role in linking strategic infrastructure assets, namely, the under-construction Mulapeta Port and the international airport at Bhogapuram. The proposed six-lane highway is also expected to improve connectivity to rural and coastal regions, enhance logistics for exports, and stimulate the growth of key sectors such as aquaculture, tourism, and industrial development.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the highway is currently being prepared. Once the DPR is finalised, the Andhra Pradesh state government will begin the land acquisition process for the 200-km stretch. Officials have noted that the project is a result of persistent efforts over the past year and is expected to bring long-term socio-economic benefits, especially to communities reliant on marine resources and hospitality-based livelihoods.

This new development follows meetings between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, where the CM advocated for improved coastal connectivity. The proposal was positively received, with the Centre giving the green signal for the project. Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has also been instrumental in pushing for this project, underlining its strategic significance to the region.

The proposed Greenfield Highway connecting Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam and Bheemili and Bhogapuram Airport in Visakhapatnam will span pristine coastal stretches, fishing villages, and agricultural zones, offering both ecological sustainability and efficient transportation. Officials have also indicated that once Centre issues formal orders, the project will proceed with environmental assessments and identification of required forest and agricultural lands along the alignment.

The growing infrastructural needs of Mulapeta Port and Bhogapuram Airport demand a high-capacity corridor to ensure swift and seamless travel.

