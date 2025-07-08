Visakhapatnam is undergoing a significant transformation in its approach to public safety and urban mobility. As part of a broader government initiative to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into city management systems, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and City Police have unveiled a suite of high-tech tools aimed at enhancing surveillance, regulating traffic, and improving operational efficiency across the urban landscape.

A few of the major implications include

AI-Based Traffic Management: From Concept to Execution

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), in coordination with the city police and state authorities, has laid the groundwork for implementing a city-wide AI-based traffic management system. The initiative has received proposals and pilot contributions from leading IT firms including Metafusion (Noida), NEC, Data Corp (Bengaluru), CMS Computers (Mumbai), and Brihaspati Technologies (Hyderabad).

A strategic review meeting held on July 4 brought together top civic and enforcement officials, MP M. Sribharat, District Collector M. Harendhira Prasad, Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi, and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, who reviewed technology demonstrations and system proposals.

Under the proposed system, traffic violations such as overspeeding, red-light jumping, helmetless riding, wrong-side driving, and illegal parking will be detected automatically using AI algorithms. These violations will trigger the automated issuance of challans in real time, reducing manual workload, increasing compliance, and eliminating the scope for human error or bias.

A key component of the system is facial recognition integration, which will enable the identification of individuals with criminal backgrounds or suspicious behaviour. Alerts will be instantly routed through a central Command and Control Centre to relevant police stations, enabling proactive action.

Drone Surveillance for Crime Prevention

Visakhapatnam Police has also undertaken drone surveillance to ease crime and enhance law enforcement in the city.

Currently, the city is operating one Mars T6 Indian-made drone and 20 DJI Matrix 4T drones, with the aim of deploying two drones per police station across the city. At present, each police station has been allocated one drone to improve localised vigilance and monitoring.

The Mars T6 drone, a tethered aerial surveillance unit, can capture visuals within a 5 km range from a height of 100 metres. It is powered via a 250 kV generator, allowing it to remain airborne for over 10 continuous hours. The system requires a dedicated team of four trained personnel: one at the power unit and two handling the dual-control systems.

These drones are specifically intended to monitor remote or hard-to-reach areas, while also capturing footage that can play a key role in identifying and tracking down suspects. Their presence is expected to significantly curb criminal activity, making it harder for offenders to go unnoticed, particularly in zones known for issues like public drinking, gambling, and drug-related offenses.

Equipment Upgrades for the Visakhapatnam Traffic Police

In another move aligning with the improvement of the city’s management, Visakhapatnam City Police formally unveiled a new fleet of patrol and surveillance equipment at a public event held on RK Beach Road.

Key infrastructure launched included 64 new police patrol vehicles, 200 air-conditioned helmets for on-ground personnel, and two compactors for traffic clearance, sponsored by HPCL Visakhapatnam Refinery.

A standout addition was the introduction of two DJI Matrice 4T drones. These drones are equipped with long-range video capabilities and public address systems, designed for crowd surveillance during large events, emergency response, and real-time announcements.

The Matrice 4T drones significantly enhance the police department’s operational reach and reduce dependence on ground patrols alone. This aerial surveillance capability is expected to be particularly useful during high-density public gatherings, city parades, and traffic congestion events where visibility and rapid response are critical.

As these AI-based traffic management systems roll out in phases, the success of this initiative will depend on cross-agency coordination, public participation, and continued investment in capacity-building.

