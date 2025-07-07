The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the launch of an AI-powered mosquito surveillance in 16 locations of Visakhapatnam. The initiative is called SMoSS, which is short for Smart Mosquito Surveillance System. Developed under the supervision of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, the system is designed to bring precision, accountability, and scientific planning into the fight against vector-borne diseases.

The project is being rolled out as a pilot across 66 locations identified as mosquito breeding hotspots. Other than Visakhapatnam, the initiative will be launched in five major urban municipal corporations in Andhra Pradesh, including Vijayawada (28 locations), Nellore (7 locations), Kurnool (6 locations), Rajamahendravaram (5 locations), and Kakinada (4 locations). The initiative comes at a critical time, as monsoon-related stagnation and urban density contribute to rising cases of diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya.

A few of the Key Features of SMoSS include

Sensors that monitor mosquito density, species type, gender, and environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity

Integrated dashboards that provide live updates to municipal officials, enabling rapid response and targeted intervention

Drones for precision spraying in hard-to-reach or high-breeding areas, reducing the need for manual labour and broad spraying.

To ensure efficiency and accountability, the entire project has been outsourced to private agencies under a performance-based contracting model. Payment to service providers will be based solely on the achievement of tangible outcomes, such as reductions in mosquito density and successful complaint closures. This structure is expected to bring a results-driven mindset to public health management and improve service delivery.

The AI-based mosquito surveillance, SMoSS, represents a forward-looking step in urban public health management. With real-time surveillance, data-backed decision-making, and outcome-driven execution, the Government of Andhra Pradesh aims to set a precedent for how Indian cities can harness technology to address long-standing civic and health challenges. Expected to be rolled out in July 2025, SMoSS marks the first large-scale deployment of an AI-powered mosquito control system in India.

