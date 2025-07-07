This week has some new entertaining OTT releases that are perfect for solid entertainment. Among these is the one-of-a-kind, transformative Korean reality show, Better Late Than Single, where love mentors guide those who have been single their entire lives. There are several action-packed OTT releases like horror-action Ziam, cyber terrorism series Special Ops, and adrenaline-pumping Los Gringo Hunters. Here are the 10 new OTT releases that should be on your watchlist this week!

1. Better Late Than Single

Eternal singles are given the opportunity of their lifetime in this reality show. Expert guide these singles with complete transformation and exclusive dating advice. The singles must join the dating pool to find their true love match, which will involve drama and heartbreak.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 8th

2. Ziam

What starts as an infection gone wrong in Prachamit Hospital grows into a fully blown zombie outbreak. Using his strength, wit, and resilience, a former Muay Thai boxer must work against time to save his girlfriend, Dr. Singh, who is trapped on the 10th floor.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 9th

3. Moonwalk

Set in the late 80’s, this movie revolves around a bunch of youngsters who get inspired by Michael Jackson and set out to replicate the global star’s iconic moves.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: July 9th

4. Too Much

After getting her heartbroken in New York, Jessica takes a leap of faith and moves to London for a new job and a change of scenario. Vowing to live like a Bronte sister, Jessica’s eyes catch a musician, Felix, at a pub, who is a walking complication of red flags. What will happen when these two unconventional people cross paths?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 10th

5. Foundation Season Three

To save humanity from the predicted ruin of the galaxy, the Foundation was created by Dr. Hari. Chaos arrives bearing the name The Mule, throwing the Foundation’s plans into a frenzy.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: July 11th

6. Ballard

Renee Ballard is the new head of LAPD Cold Cases Department. Her team consists of a team of misfits, who all have a same motive: to prove themselves that they are worth working in the Homicide Department. The team gets an opportunity to prove themselves on a 72-hour time crunch.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: July 11th

7. Los Gringo Hunters

Based on true events, this series revolves around a top Mexican police unit, the Los Gringo Hunters, who hunt down mostly American fugitives who have fled to Mexico.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 11th

8. Special Ops 2

Himmat Singh, a RAW agent works with his team to deduce complex crimes and keep the nation safe. And when a brilliant scientist is kidnapped after a conference, the case is handed over to Himmat who should solve the case and rescue the scientist to safety.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: July 11th

9. Aap Jaisa Koi

A modern lady meets a traditional man on a blind date for marriage. A delicate and tender romance blooms, which is quickly overshadowed by patriarchy.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 11th

10. Madea’s Destination Wedding

Madea is back with a fun and chaotic story! The Simmons pack their best floral dresses and head to the Bahamas for Madea’s grandniece’s whirlwind destination wedding.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: July 11th

These 10 new OTT releases releasing this week, your watchlist is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, get comfortable on your couch, and stream these entertaining flicks now!

