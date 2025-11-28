Finished Family Man? Watch these top Indian web series next!

Family Man is finally back with a new season after a four-year break, and it has broken the internet! Fans have streamed the season in a day or less and have taken to the internet to react to the series with memes, reels, and more. If you are part of the gang that binge-watched the series in a single night or two, worry not. Here’s a list of the top-rated Indian web series to watch while waiting for another season of Family Man.

Add these top-rated Indian web series to your weekend watchlist!

Delhi Crime

This Indian crime procedural drama series centres on the Delhi Police investigation team as they investigate deadly crimes committed throughout the city. The police also endeavour to keep the public safe.

Seasons: 3

OTT Platform: Netflix

Special Ops

The series follows Himmat Singh of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) as he investigates terrorist attacks and uses his team to catch the preparators. This high-stakes race between the police force and the criminals makes it a must-watch!

Seasons: 2

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Sacred Games

This Indian neo-noir crime thriller television web series is India’s first Netflix original series. Sartaj Singh, a troubled police officer in Mumbai receives a phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, who warns him to save the city within 25 days.

Seasons: 2

OTT Platform: Netflix

Paatal Lok

A police officer is assigned to work on the case of an assassination attempt on a journalist. While investigating the case, he finds the four suspectes flee to the netherworld, Paatal Lok.

Seasons: 2

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Criminal Justice

This crime thriller legal drama miniseries deals with a lawyer, defending complicated criminal cases with a dual possibility. Pankaj Tripathi stars as the main lead, who does a phenomenal job in the series.

Seasons: 4

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Mirzapur

Akhandanand Tripathi is a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur. His son, Munna, is an unworthy heir who craves power and fear from people. The father-son duo encounter an unlikely brother duo, Guddu and Bablu, who become the root cause of Akhandanand’s fall from power.

Seasons: 3

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

With these top-rated Indian web series like Family Man, your entertainment for the week is sorted. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, gather your pillows on your bed, and start watching these flicks now!

