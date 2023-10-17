Indian web series have revolutionised the entertainment industry with their compelling narratives, exceptional acting, and innovative storytelling. In response to the growing demand for diverse and thought-provoking content, Indian creators offer a wide array of shows, spanning crime thrillers, heartwarming dramas, socio-political commentary, and enigmatic mysteries. These top IMDb-rated Indian web series of all time stand out for their top-notch production quality, universal themes, and their ability to capture the essence of contemporary Indian society.

Here are eight top IMDb-rated Indian web series of all time to watch on OTT.

Rocket Boys

Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai are two brilliant men who highly contributed to India’s history. They gave unforgettable gifts to the future of the nation. Starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, and other famed actors, this epic historical drama was created by Nikkhil Advani.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Family Man

Srikant Tiwari has a desk job, while primarily serving as a world-class spy. He tries to keep his family safe from his secret while going all guns blazing on life-threatening missions to protect his nation. The Hindi series is created by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, and others star in the action thriller series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Aspirants

The story revolves around Guri, Abhilash, and Shwetketu. It alternates between the past and the present. The past portrays the challenges and struggles faced by individuals striving to become UPSC CSE candidates in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar. In the present, the series explores the consequences of their journey. This series is directed by Arunabh Kumar and features an ensemble cast including Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Sunny Hinduja.

OTT platform: YouTube, TVF Play

Paatal Lok

This bleak and suspenseful series is directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. Paatal lok which translates to Netherworld is adapted from Tarun Tejpal’s novel, The Story Of My Assassins. The series delves into the dark and complex themes depicted in the book. Paatal Lok features a talented ensemble cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Gul Panag among others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Asur

Asur seamlessly blends captivating plot twists and ancient mythology, creating an irresistible show. Headlined by Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, Dhananjay Rajpoot, and a talented ensemble, it follows a forensic team’s quest to apprehend a serial killer who believes he’s the resurrected Asura Kali. The series garnered immense popularity, prompting a well-received second season after its initial success.

OTT platforms: Voot Select, JioCinema

Kota Factory

This web series garnered critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of the unrealistic expectations from students in the factory-like city of Kota, which aims to churn out academic scholars by the minute. It revolves around a 16-year-old student, Vaibhav, who moves to Kota from Itarsi.

OTT platform: TVF Play

Let us know which one of these top-rated Indian web series on OTT you are watching first.