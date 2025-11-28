Vizag railway childbirth case handled with swift medical care

A 24 year pregnant passenger, who was suffering from pre eclampsia, was ensured a safe delivery at Visakhapatnam railway station on the night of 27 November.

According to a press note issued by the railways, the passenger, who complained of severe abdominal pain while travelling on a train, was examined and found to be in active labour with dangerously high blood pressure.

Upon arrival at Visakhapatnam station around 11.40 p.m., she was immediately shifted to the ambulance kept ready at Gate 1. Under the expert care of Bhashini Priyanka, Divisional Medical Officer, Waltair Division, and a team, a normal delivery was performed inside the ambulance at 11.57 p.m. The newborn is reported to be healthy. Further treatment was provided at Railway Hospital, Visakhapatnam, and was monitored under the direct supervision of Chief Medical Superintendent D. Sharath Babu.

Both mother and child are safe and stable. They were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for further medical management and observation.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra commended the swift action of Dr. Bhashini Priyanka and the team, who ensured safe delivery under challenging circumstances.

