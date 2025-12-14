Zee5 Must-Watch Releases to Binge Before 2025 Ends

If you love variety, Zee5 is a treasure trove! In today’s booming entertainment scene, where countless OTT Platforms vie for attention, Zee5 stands out with its diverse offerings. Whether you are in the mood for gripping TV serials, the latest news updates, or blockbuster movies, Zee5 has it all, providing you with a plethora of content to indulge in.

​Here is a list of sensational ZEE5 releases that you should catch before 2025 wraps up!

​ Tarla

Based on the real-life story of Tarla Dalal, a homemaker turned chef who received the Padma Shri award for her contribution towards culinary arts and inspiring homemakers to venture out and work towards achieving their goals. Tarla, played by Huma Quresshi, is a woman who gets married at a young age but doesn’t want to limit herself to just being a homemaker. The story also shows how her husband, Nalin Dalal, supports her throughout her journey.

​ Jeet ki Zid

This series, divided into seven parts, is based on the true story of Army Major Deep Sengar, who is known for being strong and brave and is also awarded the Commando Dagger. During the Kargil war, the lower half of his body was left paralysed, putting an end to his army life. After spending years in depression, he finally regains his will to rebuild his life and turn things around.

​ Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai

The story revolves around the real-life high-profile court case of convicted rapist and self-styled Godman Asaram Bapu and an ordinary lawyer who takes a stand for justice. The story shows the hardships Advocate Solanki goes through to get justice for the minor girls, Asaram was guilty of raping. Solanki is intimidated and threatened, and several attempts to tamper with evidence are also made but he stands his ground and fights for justice.

​ 36 Farmhouse

A professional cook, JP and his son, Harry, are both unemployed during the COVID outbreak, but end up getting jobs in the same villa called 36 Farm House, which is owned by a wealthy family. They keep their relationship a secret. While JP eyes an expensive necklace owned by the family’s matriarch, romance blossoms between Harry and the family’s youthful daughter, Antara.

​ The Great Pre-Wedding Show

A photographer is hired by a wealthy man who has recently got engaged and is very particular about having the best pre-wedding photo shoot in the entire district. The photographer and the couple go to great lengths for the shoot, but things go south when the photographer loses the memory card containing the couple’s photos. Unable to admit his mistake and come clean about the blunder, he tries other ways to avoid accountability.

With this list of movies and series to watch on Zee5, you are going to have a great binge-watch session with a great ending to your 2025. Don’t miss these must-watch gems on Zee5 that are sure to captivate your senses and provide endless entertainment.