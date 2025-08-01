The month of July has seen some phenomenal K-drama releases. Some of these dramas include the internet sensational crime drama S-Line, Lee Jeong-Suk’s return to the silver screen in Law and the City, and seaside treasure hunt in Low Life. There is an exciting lineup of K-dramas for August, including a manhunt to destroy evil in Twelve, a talented chef and a food critic king in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty!, and an unexpected reunion in Love, Take Two. Here are the new 9 top K-dramas that are releasing in August 2025, which should be on your watchlist!

1. Beyond the Bar

A young rookie lawyer joins the legal world with a strong sense of justice. She gets a cold-blooded and practical lawyer as her mentor, who teaches her the tactics for navigating the challenges in the legal system.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 2nd

2. My Lovely Journey

A former-idol-turned-travel-journalist discovers the meaning of life and grows personally while arranging transformational journey for other travellers.

This slice-of-life drama should be on your watchlist of the month for a carefree binge-watch!

OTT Platform: Viki

Streaming from: August 2nd

3. Love, Take Two

A mother and daughter duo travel to the countryside in hopes of starting over in life. They get entangled with an eccentric father-son duo. Chaos slowly begins to simmer when the father is revealed to be the first love of the mother.

OTT Platform: Viki

Streaming from: August 4th

4. The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies

This documentary details the horrifying ordeals the survivors had to endure during one of Korea’s darkest chapters. This is a sequel of documentary In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 15th

5. My Troublesome Star

Im Se-Ra is a popular actress with a bright potential who has disappeared for 25 years. One day she wakes up with no memories of the years which have passed. She prepares for a comeback to return to her rightful position.

OTT Platform: Viki

Streaming from: August 18th

6. Aema

Jeong Hee-Ra is the most popular actress in 1980’s in Korea. But due to her fiery spirit and dominating attitude, she has gotten less offers from production houses. She joins hands with a bar maid in the set of a fictional film Madam Aema where the duo stand against the male-dominating field and backstage of film.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 22nd

7. Twelve

In order to protect the Korean peninsula, twelve angels impersonate as humans and live under the radar. A dark evil arises, with malicious plans that threatens to peace.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 23rd

8. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty!

This isekai K-drama revolves around a star chef, Yeon Ji-Yeong who travels back into the ancient times to the royal palace in Korea. She joins the royal palace to cook for a tyrant king with a great sense of taste.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 23rd

9. Love, Untangled

Park Se-Ri has been struggling all her life with frizzy curls and messy tangles, thanks to her father’s genes. But when the school heartthrob notices her, she enlists the help of a transfer student to win over her crush.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 29th

These 9 new and top K-dramas releasing in August 2025 will have your weekends filled with entertainment. Let us know in the comments below which K-drama you will be tuning into this month!

Also read: Vizag to Pulicat Lake: Exploring the Second-Largest Brackish Water Lagoon in India

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.