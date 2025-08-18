It is officially Monday, which means it is time to refresh your watchlist with the new and latest OTT releases of this week! New movie premieres such as Elio and Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, are set to hit the digital space. As for the new web series on OTT, Peacemaker returns for a new season, where the anti-hero tears a hole in the multiverse, setting off a chain reaction of chaos. Moreover, Twelve is a much-anticipated release among the new and latest K-dramas. It is a supernatural fantasy surrounding 12 guardian angels fighting against a demon and has a big-name cast of Ma Dong-Seok (Marvels: Eternals), Park Hyung-sik (Strong Woman Do Bong-Soon), Sung Dong-Il (Legend of the Blue Sea), and more.

Check the full list of the top latest and new OTT releases for the week that should be on your watchlist!

1. Elio

The childhood dream of a kid of being abducted by aliens comes true when he gets beamed up to the Communiverse, which is an interplanetary organization which has ambassadors from galaxies far and wide. Join Elio on his journey of self-discovery as he starts bonding with the aliens.

OTT Platforms: Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

Streaming from: August 19th

2. Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning

Picking up from the last movie, Ethan Hunt must work against time to stop the Entity, an all-knowing intelligence, from executing its devious plans of harming mankind.

OTT Platforms: Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

Streaming from: August 19th

3. Fisk Season 3

A high-end contract lawyer, Helen Tudor-Fisk returns in this third season with her iconic brown suit to walk through her legal workplace and navigate her personal life with a dash of unique humor.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 20th

4. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Based on a true story, this new web series on OTT will explore how Amanda Knox was arrested for murdering her roommate in Italy and how she fought against the system to prove her innocence.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 20th

5. Hostage

The British Prime Minister’s husband is held hostage and she has to go head-to-head with the French President to make sure that terrorists don’t gain an advantage and her husband is saved.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 21st

6. Peacemaker Season 2

Chris Smith is not satisfied with his life in this world, so he does the next best thing – he jumps into another universe. The only problem is that Chris’s action has created a hole in the multiverse.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 21st

7. Aema

Set in the 1980s, a bar dancer and a movie star join hands to defy and overthrow the male-dominated movie industry and their rules while filming the provocative movie ‘Aema’. This is one of the new and latest K-dramas on OTT that should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 22nd

8. Invasion: Season 3

This season centers around the dual perspectives of the alien invasion, where the ultimate apex aliens have emerged. As they threaten to multiply and spread on the planet, our heroes need to team up and work together to prevent it.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: August 22nd

9. Hot Milk

The bond of a mother and daughter are tested as the duo travel to Spain to find the answer for the daughter’s paralysis. A new stranger enters the picture, throwing the duo off balance.

OTT Platform: MUBI

Streaming from: August 22nd

10. Long Story Short

This new web series releasing on OTT surrounds a dysfunctional family and their shared past, inside jokes, and old wounds. Written by the creator of the BoJack Horseman, we ask you to carry a tissue box while watching this web series (trust us, you’ll need them).

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 22nd

11. Twelve

To safeguard humanity and protect them, 12 guardian angels are sent from heaven to Earth. These angels must work together to prevent a demon from wrecking chaos in the mortal realm. This is one of the new and latest K-dramas that can’t be missed as it is available on OTT and has a star-studded cast!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 23rd

12. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty!

After being thrown back into time, a modern chef has to use her cooking skills to impress a tyrant prince who is particular about food and its flavour and presentation. Although her food captivates the prince, the chef must juggle through royal challenges to survive. This is one of the most anticipated latest K-dramas of the month, making it a must-watch!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 23rd

Entertainment will be like never before with these top latest and new OTT releases of the week! There are many new web series, movies, and latest K-dramas slated for OTT releases this week to satiate your entertainment needs. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable on your couch, and start streaming these entertaining flicks now!

