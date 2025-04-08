Analog horror is one of the most underrated horror subgenres. To put it in simple words, analog horror media will comprise grainy footage, shaky camera angles, and is filmed from a first-person point of view. Horror in itself is a terrifying experience, but watching a series or movie in first-person point of view is more exciting and bone-chilling. If you love to watch horror, want to experiment with your taste, or want to watch something unconventionally disturbing, you should give analog horror a try. With that in mind, here are six top must-watch analog horror movies and series that will make shivers run down your spine!

Disclaimer: These movies and series are not for the faint-hearted, as they contain flashing lights, gore, and jumpscares.

Late Night With The Devil (Lionsgate Play, Apple TV+)

In 1977, a late-night live television broadcast goes wrong when the host becomes greedy for more ratings. To boost his show and keep his place as the host, he unleashes evil on his set, which will affect the nation’s living rooms.

The Mandela Catalogue (YouTube)

The Mandela Catalogue is a series of short horror stories which is set in the fictional city of Mandela County. Supernatural events take place in the county where an evil individual is responsible for ruining people’s lives.

Phoenix Forgotten (Apple TV+)

Sophie Bishop gets hold of an old video camera. Curious, she opens it to find the footage of her brother and his friends investigating a UFO sighting before disappearing. This happened 20 years ago, and Sophie might have a clue as to where her brother might be.

Based on the true events in 1977, this movie should be on your watchlist.

White Stag Education (YouTube)

This analog series of informational video tapes set in the town of Barnegat, New Jersey. A biblical entity known as ‘Adversary’ lands on the Earth through the Ledger’s comet. While this is going on, a group of ‘Strangers’ stalk hikers in the Pine Barrens.

This series is praised for inserting comedy to make it lively and horrifying aspects to which you can’t help open your eyes to.

Frogman (Tubi)

When Dallas Kyle was 12-years-old, he encountered a mythical creature and captures footage of it. However, people slam the video and call it fake. Angered and determined by the criticism, Dallas takes up the task of going back to the same place to prove his footage is legit.

But will he come out this time, after stepping in danger once again?

Apollo 18 (YouTube)

The U.S. has never returned to the moon. A long lost film could be the answer, that contains the details of NASA’s abandoned Apollo 18. Three astronauts were sent on a lunar exploration. After sometime, eerie encounters keep happening, making the astronauts aware that they are not alone. This fictional film is a rare space horror, which should be on your watchlist!

No matter what kind of horror media you have watched so far, you are not prepared for these recommendations. These top analog horror movies and series are an unexplored subgenre, which deserves more recognition. The filmography, decrypted plotline, and sharp jump scares makes analog horror unique and special. So, the next time you want to explore the darker range of horror media, give these films and series a chance!

