Nothing beats the allure of a historical site. This is why the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, has identified and named World Heritage Sites. World Heritage Sites are landmarks that signify humanity’s intellectual evidence on the planet or can be a place of natural beauty. Each site whispers a bygone era of rich culture and heritage of our ancestors. In this article, we delve into one of the most valuable World Heritage Sites in India – Ellora Caves – and also present a travel guide to the spot from Vizag!

Get to know the Ellora Caves!

First, let’s learn about the Ellora Caves. Ellora Caves are located 29 km away from the city of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly known as Aurangabad. This is one of the largest rock-cut Hindu temple caves in the world. The place boasts a remarkable blend of Hindu, Buddhist, and Jainism religious art and architecture under a single roof. Out of the 100 caves excavated, only 34 are open for public viewing.

The various kinds of caves present are Kaliasa (Cave 16), Buddhist (Cave 1-12), Hindu (Cave 13-29), and Jain (Cave 30-34). Ellora Caves was pronounced a World Heritage Site in 1983 in light of its cultural significance and religious arts. Some of the best temples to appreciate ancient art forms and ornate architecture like the Kailasa Temple (Cave 16), Indra Sabha (Cave 32), and the Vishvakarma Cave (Cave 10).

The Entry to Ellora Caves is Rs 40 for Indian nationals and visitors from the SAARC countries and Rs 200 for foreign tourists. Other expenses include Rs 25 for a video camera and Rs 30 for a car parking space. The entry for children who are below the age of 15 years is free. The place is closed on Tuesdays, so keep that in mind while planning your travel.

How to reach?

There are many ways to travel to Maharashtra from Vizag. The fastest option is taking a flight. There are multiple connecting flights available from Vizag. Another cost-effective method of travel is through railways. While the train is a cheaper, the time of journey is a little long. If you don’t mind a long, scenic journey to the Ellora Caves, prefer this option.

After reaching Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, you can take public transport, a cab or an auto to the Ellora Caves. While there are many ways of public transport, a cab or a taxi should not be preferred.

Food and Drink?

After exploring and strolling through the ancient architecture at the Ellora Caves, it is time to return to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for a hearty meal. Here are some places which are worth your visit:

Amigos Kitchen is a must-try place for spicy food, Pinterest-y interiors, and a great fine dining experience! The restaurant has a wall decorated with aesthetic photographs, comfortable seating arrangements, and retro-style decor. This is the perfect place to chill and feast on mouthwatering non-veg dishes.

Looking for a purely plant-based meal? Then visit the Vegan Veg Restaurant for a fine dining experience! The ambience is classy, with indoor and outdoor seating and live music playing in the background, surrounded by LED lights and greenery.

Kozy Fine Dine Restaurant and Bar is a place to hang out with friends for drinks and great food. It has a great ambience and a classic diner seating arrangement. You can find continental, Indian, and local flavours, served using exquisite plating.

Things to remember:

Ellora Caves is a religious place for the locals, so dress modestly while visiting it. Remember to pack a hat, a water bottle, sunscreen, and small snacks to munch on. While visiting the place, remember to check which spots are permitted for photography. Avoid the large crowds who visit Ellora Caves during the early morning or late afternoon.

Make sure to keep an eye on the ground while walking, as the floor can be uneven in locations. Get to know basic information about Ellora Caves before exploring the place. Or even better, hire a guide to get the best experience of your visit to the caves.

There you go- a fundamental travel guide and tips for visiting the Ellora Caves from Vizag! There are many places to visit to learn more about India’s culturally diverse history and ancient practices and we would be writing more guides to such heritage sites, so stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.