India is a country with some of the richest and most fascinating history in the world. With a wealth of languages, beliefs and cultures that exist to this day as proof, it is no wonder that we have several beautiful, physical reminders of our amazing past. India has many UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and South India is a host to some of the most captivating ones.

Here is a list of six UNESCO World Heritage Sites that you can visit in South India to learn about our rich history during this festive season.

Ramappa Temple

Standing to this day as a testament to Kakatiya architecture, the Ramappa temple was built in 1213 AD by Kakati Ganapati Deva and is dedicated to the Hindu God Shiva. The temple is an architectural marvel that has lasted through invasions, plundering and natural disasters. The roof of the temple is built with bricks so light that they are said to be able to float on water. The temple was added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites on 25 July 2021. The Ramappa Temple is located about 70 kilometres from Warangal City.

Hampi

Hampi is a place filled with a lot of history. Serving as the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, it was the second largest city during the medieval era after Beijing. There are several accounts from merchants and travellers from all over the world at that point that describe the wealth, affluence and prosperity of Hampi during that point in time. The city has several Hindu, Jain and Muslim monuments that bear witness to the city’s varied past. Hampi is 162 kilometres away from Hubli, and some buses and trains connect Hampi to Goa and Bengaluru.

Western Ghats

Stretching 1,60,000 square Kilometers from Northern Tamil Nadu all the way to Gujarat, the Western Ghats is a host to several captivating locations that you can visit to satisfy any longing for dramatic scenery. The Nilgiri Mountains, the Annamalai Hills, Cardamom Hills, and Ooty and Munnar are a couple of spectacular places to visit along the Western Ghats. For those that are more adventurous, scaling Anamudi, the tallest peak in the Western Ghats, is a must.

Great Living Chola Temples

The three temples that stand as a symbol of the creativity, influence and might of the Chola Empire are located in Thanjavur, Gangaikonda Cholapuram and Kumbakonam. The temples were built between the 11th and 12th centuries and were added as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2004. Thanjavur is 350 kilometres away from Chennai, while Gangaikonda Cholapuram is 70 kilometres away from Thanjavur and 34 kilometres away from Kumbakonam.

Pattadakal

This UNESCO World Heritage Site consists of a collection of Hindu and Jain temples. The word ‘Pattadakal’ means ‘Coronation Stone’, which points to the purpose that it served during the Chalukya Dynasty as a holy place where the coronation of kings took place. Pattadakal is located in Karnataka and is 165 kilometres away from Belgaum. Some trains can get you close to Pattadakal.

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram

With monuments dating back to the 7th and 8th Century AD, this site that is situated on the beautiful Coromandel Coast is a place worth adding to your list of must-visit historical sites. The complex consists of various temples and rock carvings that offer a peer into the past of Tamil history and culture. The site is just 60 kilometres away from Chennai, and there is no shortage of transport options to get you to the complex.

