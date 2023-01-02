Andhra Pradesh is a state that has a variety of geographical features. From sunny beaches to tall mountains where it snows in the winter, to breathtaking waterfalls, Andhra has them all. Waterfalls are always a wonder to behold and never fail to captivate people’s attention. With a state as rich as Andhra Pradesh in geographical features, there is no shortage of beautiful waterfalls to visit.

Here is a list of five waterfalls that you must visit in Andhra Pradesh. They’ll surely take your breath away.

Talakona Waterfalls

The Talakona Waterfalls is the tallest in Andhra Pradesh at the height of 270 feet tall! It has beautiful forests around it that have become popular ecotourism spots. These forests are rich in various plant and animal life. They are a host to some endangered species of animals like the Slender Loris, the Indian Giant Squirrel and the Mouse Deer. The falls are located in the Tirupati district, about 58 kilometres from Tirupati City. The best time to visit the falls is between September and January.

Ubbalamadugu Waterfalls

With beautiful rock faces behind the waterfall and crystal clear pools of water at the foot of the falls, Ubbulamadugu waterfalls are a must-visit location. The falls stand at 100-odd meters tall and are situated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The closest town to the falls is Srikalahasti. The best time to visit these falls is from August to December, as the heat of the sun is less intense during these months.

Kaigal Waterfalls

Standing at the height of 40 feet, Kaigal Falls definitely aren’t the tallest waterfalls in Andhra, but they’re just as charming and attractive to witness in person. The best time to witness the force and beauty of these falls is between the months of June to October when the monsoon aids the flow of water. The Kaigal Waterfalls are located in the Chittoor district and are around 2.5 kilometres from Kaigal village, which is situated on the Kuppam – Palamaner highway.

Ethipothala Waterfalls

With water falling from a height of 70 feet from different streams, and short greenery scattered around the falls and streams, these falls make for one of the most dramatic scenes you will witness in the state. There is a strategic viewpoint on an adjacent hillock where you can witness this scene in its entirety. The falls are located in the Palnadu district and are 182 kilometres away from Vijayawada. The best time to visit these falls is between July and February.

Kailasa Kona Waterfalls

Falling from a height of 40 feet with several different levels and streams, Kailasa Kona falls are a sight that will be hard to forget. The speciality of these falls is that they don’t run out of water at any time of the year. The Kailasa Kona falls are located in the Chittoor district and are around 44 kilometres away from Tirupati City.

