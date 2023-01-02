2022 will surely be remembered as one of the most entertaining years and marked the revival of the film industry after the pandemic. Moving forward, the coming 12 months also promise to be equally delightful, with the filmmakers gearing up to launch some of the most anticipated movies. As the theatres and OTT platforms go hand-in-hand, the success of theatrical releases also means prosperity for digital platforms. Marking the beginning of yet another successful year for OTT, January is gearing up with some watch-worthy movies releasing in its first week. Make sure to check them out.

Here is the list of movies releasing in the first week of January on OTT platforms.

Phone Bhoot

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot is a Hindi horror comedy starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishan Khattar in the lead roles. Two friends take up the profession of ghostbusters and fake being professionals to earn a living. But their lies soon become true when a girl too beautiful to be a ghost appears in front of them but is visible to no one else. The girl and the two friends agree to help each other solve their problems, and the boys find themselves against an evil sorcerer.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 2 January 2023

Uunchai

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, this Hindi movie is a must-watch for its cast. Starring legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, along with young talent like Parineeti Chopra, the movie releases this first week of November. The plot of the movie revolves around three friends who trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfil their fourth friend’s last wish. The 60-year-olds discover the meaning of freedom as they complete this trip.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 6 January 2023

Also read: Upcoming Telugu movies of 2023 cine fanatics cannot wait to watch

Saudi Vellakka

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Saudi Vellakka is a Malayalam drama starring Lukuman Avaran, Devi Varma, Binu Pappu, Sujith Shankar, and others in key roles. The film, which is loosely based on a real-life incident, points fingers at the Indian Legal System. Saudi Vellakka follows a 14-year-old case in which the source of the conflict is a coconut. How this case changes the lives of everyone involved in it forms the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 6 January 2023

Gatta Kusthi

Gatta Kusthi is a Tamil sports comedy-drama written and directed by Chella Ayyavu. Set against the backdrop of wrestling, the plot follows Veera, a male chauvinist, who is seeking a bride. But his married life takes unexpected turns when he gets hitched to a girl who is a stark contrast to his expectations. Gatta Kusthi features Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karunas, Sreeja Ravi, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 January 2023

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld is an upcoming true-crime docufilm directed by Francis Longhurst and Raaghav Dar. This investigative film follows a crime boss who shook Mumbai in the 1990s. How a gang of ‘encounter cops’ put an end to his power-hungry gang and eliminate him forms the major chunk of the movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 January 2023

The Menu

The Menu is an American dark comedy horror film directed by Mark Mylod and is based on a story created by Will Tracy. Starring Ralph Fiennes in the lead role, the plot follows a celebrity chef who runs a restaurant on a private island. One day, the diners find out that the chef plans to kill them all before they step out of his restaurant. The Menu features Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 4 January 2023

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.