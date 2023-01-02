Like 2022, the year that passed, there is so much to be excited about in 2023, and upcoming Telugu movies are a big part of that. With several much-anticipated movies of Tollywood stars lined up, the coming 12 months are promising yet another ride of solid entertainment. The FDFS kind of folks out there are sure to struggle to get a ticket to these movies on the release day.

Here is a list of seven upcoming Telugu movies in 2023 for you to look forward to and get excited about this year.

Veera Simha Reddy

Releasing on 12 January 2023, this movie would be a great way to kick off the year for Telugu films. This movie stars Industry favourites like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and more. With the director being Gopichand Malineni and the music score being done by S Thaman, Veera Simha Reddy promises to be one of the first and most exciting upcoming Telugu movies you must watch.

Waltair Veeraya

For those that want a bit of laughter in their movies, Waltair Veeraya is an action comedy for your taste. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, and many more, so the movie will definitely be a treat for the eyes. The movie is directed by K.S. Ravindra, and the music is made by Devi Sri Prasad. Waltair Veeraya will be released on the 13 January 2023, don’t forget to catch this movie then!

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be a treat for those fans of a good period piece. It follows the life of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal Empire. The movie will star notable actors like Pawan Kalyan, Niddhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol and Nora Fatehi. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, who also directed the 2019 hit Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. This movie will definitely be one that you cannot miss. The film will be released on 30 March 2023.

Dasara

With the Singareni coal mines as the backdrop to this action drama, the cinematography of this film might be one of the most spectacular of this year. With a cast consisting of Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Deekshith Shetty and many more, this star-studded cast will also be a treat for the eyes. The film is directed by Srikanth Odela, a newcomer and will be released on 30 March 2023.

Ravanasura

With an absolutely breathtaking cast, this movie is set to be an action thriller that will be unforgettable. It stars the likes of Fariah Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Ravi Teja, Anu Emmanuel, Nithin Metha and more. With Sudheer Varma being the director of this film, this movie might just be another hit of his that will absolutely be worth the while going to watch. Ravanasura is set to be released on the 7th of April.

Adipurush

Based on the tale of Lord Rama’s journey to rescue his wife Sita from the clutches of Ravana, Adipurush too is releasing on the 16 June 2023. The movie stars enthralling actors like Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Sing and Devdatta Nage. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and is being produced by T-series, which means that the visuals will be absolutely stunning in this film. This is a movie you will not want to miss.

Salaar

Yet another movie with the loveable Shruti Haasan in it, Salaar, is the last confirmed upcoming Telugu movie to date for 2023. It will be released on the 28th of September and is yet another exciting movie to look forward to. The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. It is directed and written by Prashanth Neel, who directed the blockbuster KGF series.

