Making cash registers ring louder at the box office since its release in theatres on 27 June 2024, Kalki 2898 AD continues its collection spree all over the world. The star-studded multi-lingual sci-fi epic drama has collected over Rs 900 crore as of 9 July 2024 worldwide and is racing towards the Rs 1,000-crore mark, a rare feat in the Telugu film industry. Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, released in 2017 was the first Telugu movie to cross the four-digit figure. The other film which made such a huge achievement was RRR, again from the team of Rajamouli.

Apart from South India, the Prabhas-starrer blockbuster is creating records in other parts of the globe too giving audiences a different experience. Ruling roost at the box office in North America, the Rs 600-crore budget cinema crossed $15-million mark there becoming the first Indian movie to touch the figure in a short span.

In another record, the sale of movie tickets through BookMyShow crossed one crore. Savouring the success of Kalki 2898 AD, the most expensive film ever, in its box office collection, its team now focuses on the sequel and those who watched the epic drama are eagerly awaiting its sequel. In a chat during a TV show, director Nag Ashwin said that 20-30 per cent of the work was completed. “The sequel may take more than three years to complete and the fans of Prabhas have to wait till 2027.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

