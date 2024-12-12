‘This the season of ‘Spotify Wrapped,’ ‘Apple Replay,’ and more such end-of-the-year reviews. Google has come out with its own version of this annual reflection with its ‘Year In Search 2024’ list, where it took a look at what India searched the most in 2024. Apart from eminent personalities, travel destinations, recipes, and more, people also looked for select movies and shows that went viral. If you’re in need of something to watch this week, why not join the bandwagon and stream one of the OTT releases googled the most in India this year?

1. Stree 2

The sequel of the applauded horror-comedy, Stree, the second part picks up in the town of Chanderi, which is haunted once again. In a curious case of role reversal, it is the women who are being mysteriously abducted this time, and Vicky and his friends must join hands to save the town once again.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, and a guest appearance by Tamannaah Bhatia, the film was one of the new releases that made quite some noise in theatres and on OTT platforms this year – make sure to watch it this week.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Kalki 2898 AD

The highest-grossing Indian movie in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD, became one of the most critically acclaimed movies this year. Being one of the few Indian movies to successfully portray a dystopian theme, it is no wonder that it has been well-received by audiences.

The film is about a modern avatar of Vishnu, the Hindu God, who descends to protect the future of the post-apocalyptic city of Kasi.

Streaming on: Netflix

3. 12th Fail

Everyone loves a rags-to-riches story, and the powerful, based-on-real-events movie, 12th Fail, is a rendition of one such tale! Inspired by a true story, the movie revolves around IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who is deterred from cheating in his Class 12 exams by DSP Dushyant Sharma. After being saved by the same man later on, Manoj begins to view the DSP as an idol, and re-starts his academic journey with one goal in mind: to clear the UPSC exam.

In a country that grapples heavily with the dichotomy of failure and examinations, 12th Fail has left a lasting impression.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

4. Laapataa Ladies

This Grammy-nominated social dramedy certainly had hearts quivering and netizens writing essays about India’s internalised suppression of women. If you haven’t watched it yet, this is a sign that you must.

In essence, Laapataa Ladies is about two ghoonghat-wearing newly wedded brides who mistakenly get swapped while being escorted home to their in-laws’. What follows is a drama that is as quirky as it is socially conscious as the journey of finding and returning the brides to the ‘rightful’ grooms begins.

Streaming on: Netflix

5. Hanu-Man

A delightful intersection of Indian mythology and modern action, Hanu-Man made a buzz this year with its adaptation of Hanuman, the beloved monkey God, as a modern-day superhero!

The movie follows the story of a petty thief in Anjandari, who comes upon Hanuman-like abilities and rises above threats to become a hero of the people.

Streaming on: JioCinema

6. Maharaja

“Don’t judge a cover by its book,” is what you should keep in mind while watching this Malayalam-language thriller. While seeming quizzical and quirky on the surface, Maharaja tackles deep-rooted themes of morality and the complexities of male bravado.

The story revolves around a taciturn barber who seeks the police’s help after a burglary at his house. His complaint, however, revolves around the robbery of his “Lakshmi,” which the police realise is the name of his dustbin.

Though outraged by the silly nature of his FIR, the barber’s bribe of endless money in exchange for a thorough investigation keeps them on the case, leading them to an unimaginable conclusion.

Streaming on: Netflix

7. Manjummel Boys

A true retelling of a horrifying real-life survival case, Manjummel Boys tells the story of a group of friends whose trip to Kodaikanal takes a dangerous turn when one of them falls into a deep pit in Guna Caves.

Though all hope of his survival is lost, his friends take on a daring rescue mission to bring him back. One of the most heart-wrenching new releases of all time, Manjummel Boys deserves a spot on your OTT watchlist this week.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

8. The Greatest Of All Time

Vijay’s GOAT made headlines this year with its action sequences and references to the actor’s past films and dance routines, drawing hype from fans.

The movie is about Gandhi, a seasoned hostage negotiator, field agent, and spy for the Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS), is drawn back into action for a high-stakes mission. This operation not only tests his skills but also forces him to confront the shadows of his own past, putting him on a perilous path of reckoning.

Streaming on: Netflix

9. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

As the prince of Khansaar prepares to ascend the throne, a sinister plot to overthrow him unfolds. With his kingdom teetering on the brink of chaos, only one man holds the key to restoring his power.

In this gripping tale of power, betrayal, and bloodshed, the destiny of a contested realm rests on the fragile relationship between two friends who have become bitter enemies.

Streaming on: Netflix

10. Aavesham

Three teenagers move to Bangalore to pursue their engineering studies but soon find themselves caught up in a conflict. Desperate for help, they turn to a local gangster, plunging into a world far removed from their academic aspirations.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

