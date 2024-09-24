Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is a feel-good that captured many hearts during its release, and now – with its nomination for Oscars 2025 – it has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. This film stands out, not just for its storytelling, but also for its bold exploration of themes like empowerment, self-discovery, and masculinity.

With rich character development and sharp social commentary, the movie challenges traditional norms while delivering a heartfelt narrative that resonates deeply. Let’s delve into what makes Laapataa Ladies a remarkable cinematic experience.

Women in Laapataa Ladies

“Aurath Anaaj uga bhi sakti hain aur paka bhi sakti hain”

You can never overpraise the women in Laapataa Ladies. They are some of the finest characters written, and they make up the heart and soul of the movie. Unlike how most media depicts them, female characters in this movie are not portrayed as damsels in distress waiting for a macho man to rescue them. These women know what they want from their lives, whether it be Jaya, who wants to achieve something in her life, Manju Maai, a strong independent woman who lives alone, or even Phool, who learns self-reliance through the course of the movie. Three of the characters embody the different aspects of womanhood that the audience can resonate with on a deeper level.

Self-discovery

“Ladkiyonko mauka kyu nahi dete dadi?”

Set in 2001, Laapataa Ladies captures a time when women were expected to adhere to societal norms like covering themselves in “ghunghat” to uphold the image of being “bhale ghar ki ladki” (a woman from a good household). In a world where women are bound to serve their families and spend their whole lives dedicated to patriarchal norms, this movie beautifully depicts the journey of self-discovery. Jaya’s dream of pursuing education and helping her family, and Phool’s transformation from a typical housewife to someone who can help her husband, offer a compelling narrative of self-growth. While Phool is getting inspired by Dadi, Jaya’s journey of self-discovery also inspires Deepak’s sister-in-law to recognise her own talent.

Pasandida Mard

In the era where machoism often defines a strong male lead, Deepak from Laapataa Ladies, defies all the traditional portrayals of men. Very few male characters in movies are depicted as vulnerable and sensitive, and Deepak is one such character. His innocence, pure love, and determination to find Phool add layers to the characters, making him a favourite among viewers. His portrayal resonates with audiences, offering a refreshing perspective on masculinity that celebrates emotional vulnerability and authenticity.

Witty humour with Social commentary

“Face dhukdena matlab pehchaan dhakdena”

Laapataa Ladies undoubtedly tackles important themes and provides a compelling social commentary, but what truly sets it apart is its unique approach towards discussing influential topics. The film cleverly weaves humour into insightful dialogue, skillfully highlighting the hypocrisy of society, while delivering a meaningful message.

A standout moment is when Deepak converses with a shop vendor, showing a picture of Phool in her “ghunghat” and the vendor tells him that covering someone’s face means covering their identity. Ironically, just then, his wife steps out, her face obscured by a burkha, highlighting the vendor’s hypocrisy. This scene not only elicits laughter but also prompts viewers to reflect on the contrasts between societal expectations and individual identity, making the film both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Laapataa Ladies is not just a film; it’s a celebration of resilience, empowerment, and the complexity of human relationships. Its nuanced portrayal of women is a refreshing depiction of masculinity. As Laapataa Ladies gains recognition on the global stage with its Oscars 2025 nomination, its creativity continues to inspire and connect with audiences on social media.

