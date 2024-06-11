Female-centric movies like Laapataa Ladies not only entertain but also offer new perspectives about women’s experiences, struggles, and achievements. From heartwarming stories to tales of resilience, here’s a list of Indian women-centric movies that highlight the complexity of the female experience:

1. Oh! Baby

This Telugu movie tells the story of Baby, a 70-year-old woman, who, through a twist of fate, magically transforms into her 24-year-old self. The plot follows her journey of achieving her lifelong dream of becoming a singer and reliving the youth she spent raising her child. This movie will leave you shedding tears of joy.

2. Mahanati

This biographical film narrates the life of actress Savitri, one of the most popular and admired actresses in South India. The film chronicles her childhood, her rise to fame, and the many tragic events that lead to her alcoholism and eventual death. With majestic visuals and mesmerising soundtracks, this movie will transport you back to the 1960s.

3. English Vinglish

English Vinglish follows the story of Shashi, a caterer who was renowned for her laddoos. Having been constantly mocked for inability to speak English, she secretly takes up English classes to bridge the gap with her family. The story follows her journey of self-discovery and reclamation of her respect. This heartwarming and witty movie is truly one you shouldn’t miss!

4. Darlings

Darlings narrates the story of Hamza and Badru’s marriage which quickly turns abusive when Hamza becomes an alcoholic. The plot chronicles Badru’s attempts to avenge her mistreatment. The movie also beautifully portrays the bond between Badru and her mother.

5. Kahaani

When Vidya, a pregnant woman, travels to Kolkata to look for clues about her missing husband, she realizes that the case is more complex than it looks. She then sets out to find out what’s beneath the surface. This gripping thriller will surely have you glued to your screen!

6. Neerja

Neerja is a Hindi biographical film that tells the story of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant. When Pan AM Flight 73 got hijacked, she helped several passengers exit the plane safely before ultimately getting shot and killed by the hijackers. This bone-chilling thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end!

The need for Indian women-centric movies like Laapataa Ladies to capture and bring attention to the female experience in a largely patriarchal society is ever-constant. These powerful stories do the needful, and they do it well – entertaining, empowering, and encouraging the audience, all at once!