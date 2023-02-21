Female-centric movies have been widely popular among audiences in the current times. They are admired for presenting a raw image of the struggles and challenges women face in society, on a daily basis. Such films largely differ from the polished or glamorous image of women usually depicted in commercial cinemas. To watch some strong women in action on the big screen, stream these Indian female-centric movies on OTT.

Here is a list of Indian female-centric movies to watch on OTT.

Pagglait

When a young woman is widowed soon after her marriage, she struggles with her inability to grieve and some pesky relatives. Soon she discovers something shocking about her late husband. Directed by Umesh Bist, this drama film stars Sanya Malhotra in a plot-defining role. Sayani Gupta, Sheeba Chaddha, and Shruti Sharma also star in the film.

OTT platform: Netflix

Gargi

Gargi fully believes in her father’s innocence, and to prove that to the world she seeks help from a junior advocate. Directed by Gautham Ramachandran, this Tamil-language legal drama film stars Sai Pallavi in a notable role. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kaali Venkat, and Jayaprakash also feature in the film.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Sara’s

Sara is an associate director but she has always dreamed of becoming an independent filmmaker. She and her partner Jeevan strive to defy societal norms of having a child after marriage. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, this Malayalam-language drama film stars Anna Ben and Sunny Wayne in the leading roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Double XL

The story follows two plus-size women who are constantly body-shamed. They move to London to fulfil their dreams and call out the societal norms of beauty. Directed by Satram Ramani, this Hindi-language comedy film stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in eminent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Pink

Minal and her friends file an FRI against a politician’s nephew after being molested. A retired lawyer Deepak, helps them fight the case and clear their names. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, this crime film stars Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Tribhanga

After Anuradha’s mother falls into a coma, she regrets and self-reflects on their rough relationship. Directed by Renuka Shahane, this Hindi-language family stars Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

