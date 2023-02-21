Hindi Film Industry, or Bollywood, has been on a downward trend recently with its choice of movies. Though Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone seemed to have changed the perspective, Shehzada, a remake of the superhit Telugu movie Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo, failed to strike a chord with the audience. The trend of remakes goes way back in the day with many big stars from all industries remaking movies of their counterparts. Some Bollywood remakes like Wanted, Ghajini, and Drishyam have been extremely successful while others could not cut the line. In the recent past, many South Indian movies were remade in Bollywood, check out how these remakes were loved by the audience.

Here is a list of the latest remakes of South Indian movies in Bollywood

#1 Vikram Vedha

Remake of a Tamil movie of the same name, Vikram Vedha in Hindi stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the Hindi remake received a positive response from the audience. The mass movie was pulled off with all the right elements with an average critical rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. The director retained every location of the iconic scenes of the original and also stuck to the originality of the dialogues, which lead to its success. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have mirrored the roles of Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan leaving no scope for failure.

OTT platform: Voot

#2 HIT: The First Case

Remake of a Telugu movie of the same name, director Sailesh Kolanu took it upon himself to remake the movie in Hindi. The movie which was a big hit down South also managed to impress the Hindi-speaking audience. Despite keeping the essence of the story the same in both languages, the suspense thriller failed to impress the Hindi-speaking audience. Many called it similar to Kunal Khemmu’s web series Abhay while others called the second half of the movie flat and dry. The Hindi version of the movie starred Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

#3 Good Luck Jerry

Remake of a 2018 Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila, Good Luck Jerry stars Jhanvi Kapoor in the lead role. Directed by Siddharth Sen in Hindi, this dark comedy failed to connect with the Hindi audience. The Tamil version of the movie starring Nayanthara was successful in impressing its audience with its perfect casting and tonality. While in the Hindi version, the altered story and villains failed to play the part. Though Good Luck Jerry was a good one-time watch, it did not make its mark like its Tamil counterpart.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

#4 Jersey

Shahid Kapoor, who brilliantly pulled off the remake of Arjun Reddy in Hindi, failed to make the same mark with his recent remake of the super hit Telugu movie Jersey. The actor, as many said, could not bring in the essence of the original actor Nani, but did impress the audience to an extent. The movie did well in the North of India, but the southern audience preferred the original.

OTT platform: Netflix

#5 Shehzada

Fresh at the theatres, Shehzada is the remake of the super hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. In its Hindi remake, Karthik Aryan and Kriti Sanon played the lead roles. The Hindi version of the movie made way less than expected on the opening weekend. Fans have taken to Twitter to share their reviews and it seems like they are not impressed. We have to wait and watch to see how the movie does in comparison to its original.

OTT platform: Yet to be released

