Though the summer season, with no releases of a single big-ticket movie, has disappointed cinegoers, a feast is in store for them as the much-awaited films are in line to hit screens in the upcoming days.

All set for release worldwide on 27 June 2024, Kalki 2898 AD, a multi-starrer extravaganza with Prabhas in the lead role, has already generated much hype, raising expectations for the flick. The movie team, going innovative, has launched its promotional drive by introducing Bujji, a special character (vehicle), that plays a key role in the cinema. Engineered by Mahindra group, Bujji has caught the eyes of many celebrities, including actor Naga Chaitanya, who tried their hands on it. As part of the promotion, Bujji toys, and stickers and T-shirts of Bhairav (Prabhas) are being sold.

Trailers of the movie have got a good response and its pre-release event was held on a big scale in Mumbai a couple of days ago.

Written and directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, the Rs 600-crore budget sci-fi epic flick has a huge star cast like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Nag Ashwin says it’s all about three worlds and it offers a new experience to the audience.

Manch Vishnu as Kannappa

Another star-studded film, the shooting of which is in progress, is Kannappa. With Manchu Vishnu donning the title role, actors like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Mohanbabu, Josita Anola Rodrigues (Miss South Asia Teen 2017) and Kajal Agarwal will make their appearance in the fantasy film. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the teaser of the movie has been liked by many viewers. The date of its release is yet to be announced.

Treat to Jr NTR fans

Being awaited eagerly by the fans of Jr NTR, Devara is scheduled for release on 27 September.

Taking a long gap after RRR which took the hero to dizzy heights bringing him global laurels, he is all set to roar like a lion in his new venture. Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, is sharing the screen with Jr NTR in the Rs 300-crore budget movie. Directed by Koratala Siva, the star cast in the film includes Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj and Srikanth.

Ram Charan-Shankar combo

Starring Ram Charan in triple roles, Game Changer is another big-ticket flick to be released.

S Shankar, director of several hits like Gentleman, Bharatheeyudu and Sivaji, is wielding a megaphone for the movie, which is being made with over Rs 240 crore.

On cloud nine after the mega success of RRR, Ram Charan looks stylish in Game Changer promising a visual treat to his fans. The action thriller is likely to be released in October.

All eyes on Pushparaj

With the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise creating a sort of record at the box office, expectations soar on its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Directed by Sukumar, the 500-crore budget film is scheduled to make its debut in theatres on 6 December 2024. While Allu Arjun is donning the role of Pushparaj, national crush Rashmika shares the screen with him.

Beginning with Kalki, entertainment will be unlimited with the upcoming movie releases, and the theatres, which wear a deserted look all these days, are set to witness a festive atmosphere.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.